Coronavirus: ICU will be at capacity in days, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will be pleasantly surprised if the overall death toll in Ireland as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak remains below 1,000.

He has also said that a third party will be necessary in any coalition government because a strong majority will be needed to overcome the backlash from difficult decisions, “endless effort and constant criticism” during its term of office.

Mr Varadkar said on Friday the death toll was impossible to predict because the virus was a new one and scientists were still learning about it.

“Take the average flu season in Ireland. There would be roughly 500 deaths. If you had a bad flu season in Ireland you would have roughly 1,000 deaths.

“So it would be a surprise and a very pleasant surprise if the number of deaths at the end of it was less than 1,000,” he said.

He said that those most at risk from coronavirus, like the flu were older people and those with underlying conditions.

Asked if he was concerned about Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission rates, Mr Varadkar said while there are empty beds in ICU at present that situation would change over the next few days and the situation would become “very difficult”.

“Just the way things are heading indicate that ICU will be at capacity in a number of days,” he said.

“That’s already the case around Europe. It may happen here. We have to plan for that. We need to make sure we have capacity, ventilators all of those things.

“All of that is happening. An unprecedented effort is being made by the health service to tool up, to recruit, to provide additional capacity.

“Just as we are seeing in Europe and in America, as we saw in China, there is not a health service in the world that will be able to tool up or scale up as quickly as is necessary.

“We are going to be managing a very difficult situation and everybody will be doing the best they can.”

Asked about government formation, Mr Varadkar said it would not be possible in the current difficult climate to form a coalition involving only Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Independents. He said a third party was absolutely necessary.

Asked about the decision by the Green Party not to partake in such talks, he said: “We are willing to talk to the Green Party, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats and Independents about participation in government.

“The one thing I am absolutely sure of is that any government that is formed will need to a functioning and working majority in the Dáil.

“Any decisions that are going to be taken in the next couple of months and years to get the country moving again are not going to be easy, are not going to be popular. We are not going to be offering people incentives or concessions or constituencies to come on board.

“All we are offering people who are willing to form a government is endless effort, constant criticism, disappointment from (the people).

Mr Varadkar was speaking at Total Produce in Swords, Co Dublin. He described the food distribution company, and others like it, as one of the essential components of the food supply chain and said all who worked there were essential workers.

Asked about Boris Johnson’s positive diagnosis for coronavirus, Mr Varadkar wished the British prime minister well in his recovery.

He said that construction would continue saying that some parts of the sector were “absolutely essential”. He instanced health facilities but added that so too “arguably” was housing for homeless people.

He said that social distancing might not be done perfectly on some site but is was not being done perfectly in supermarkets and other places. He said the important point was that it needed to be done to an acceptable level.