Coronavirus: HSE says it will carry out 100,000 tests a week by mid-May

The rate of testing for Covid-19 has increased to 12,000 a day and the target of 100,000 tests a week will be achieved by mid-May, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

By last Friday, 176,000 tests had been completed for the disease, placing Ireland among the top five or six countries in Europe for testing, Mr Reid said at a media briefing on Sunday morning.

He said the 12,000 tests completed last Friday meant the HSE has exceeded its plans for ramping up testing for that date. A total of 60,000 swabs were taken last week and labs processed 57,000 of these.

Testing has now been completed in 80 per cent of the 551 nursing homes, including 84 per cent of those with outbreaks and this sweep will be completed in the coming days, he added. The focus of testing is then expected to move on to mental health and disability settings.

Tests are now being processed in 40 laboratories, including 35 located in hospitals. Last Friday, an agreement was signed with Germany labs which will provided a daily capacity of 5,000 tests, Mr Reid told the briefing.

Mr Reid said by May 18th, the day Ireland will begin re-opening under the Government roadmap, tests would be at the target of 100,000 a week and results would be available within three days of referral and within two days of the swab having been taken.

Ireland’s coronavirus testing strategy has been dogged by delays for both appointments and the time taken to get results. Efficient testing and contact tracing is seen as crucial to the lifting of restrictions on movement currently in place.

With the number of patients in ICU falling below 100, Mr Reid said the trend was positive “but it’s far too early to make any judgements”.

People are beginning to return to GPs for general care, having previously expressed a fear of infection, he said.

According to Mr Reid, 241 private hospital consultant have now signed up to work in the public sector during the crisis. He said the original plan was for private hospitals to be used to accommodate an anticipated surge in cases. Now that this had not materialised private and public hospital capacity would be used to see patients on waiting lists.

He said a plan would be published in the coming week setting out how private hospital capacity would be used to start addressing non Covid-19 services. This would have be achieved in a safe and different way, according to Mr Reid, who pointed out that hospital occupancy should not exceed 80 per cent under World Health Organisation guidelines for emerging from a pandemic.

The initial focus is expected to be on urgent procedures, for example for cardiac and cancer patients.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid speaking at a media briefing in Dublin City University on Sunday.

Emergency department attendances are increasing week on week, according to HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor, but are still 30 per cent down on the same time last year. Admissions last week were 23 per cent down on the last year, but 3 per cent up on the previous week.

A total of 28 community hubs have been set up to treat Covid-19 patients outside hospital but so far these have seen just 1,100, Ms O’Connor said.

The risk of a second wave of the disease is “something we have in mind”, she said.

Healthcare workers returning from other countries are to be isolated in the Citywest facility in Dublin, where currently 122 rooms are being used, she said.

Disability units

There are now a total of 481 long-term residential settings receiving supports, Ms O’Connor, said including 311 public and private older people’s services.

She said there were 100 outbreaks of the disease in disability units and 36 in mental health facilities. Outbreaks in 90 of the long-term residential facilities were of particular concern, according to Ms O’Connor, up from 75 last week.

She said she expected another 50 nursing homes would require support from the HSE.

To assist centres where staff are out due to outbreaks, the HSE has redeployed 394 staff to long-term residential facilities, including 74 experience home care workers.

Meanwhile, the HSE has apologised over an incident at Mullingar hospital where a person died and their body was given to the wrong family was under investigation. “It’s an important and critical thing for us so we would hope the policies and procedures in place would ensure that doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Ms O’Connor said.

Doctors treat a coronavirus patient i in the intensive care unit of the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York on Monday. Photograph: Victor J Blue/The New York Times

The HSE’s daily operations update released last night shows 98 people were in these units across the country and a further 22 people with suspected cases of Covid-19 were being treated in intensive care.

The equivalent figures were 99 and 21 on Friday and 105 and 18 the day before meaning the number of confirmed cases in intensive care is below 100 for the second day running.

A total of 67 confirmed cases and 10 suspected cases were being ventilated, the data shows and a total of 131 critical care beds were available last night.

A further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the National Public Health Emergency Team disclosed on Saturday. There have now been a total of 1,286 deaths associated with the disease in Ireland, it said. Another 343 new confirmed cases were also reported.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,176. This is the fifth day in a row that the increase in the number of new cases has been 2 per cent or lower.

The HSE data also show Dublin’s Mater hospital has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 104 patients as of 8pm last night, followed by St James’s (76), Tallaght (69), Beaumont (67) and St Vincent’s (64). The highest number of confirmed cases in a hospital outside Dublin is in Limerick where there are 41 patients.

Travel ‘not looking good’

On Saturday Minister for Health Simon Harris raised doubts about the possibility of people being able to travel overseas this year, saying that it was “not looking good”.

He said the advice at the moment was not to leave the island of Ireland and said that it was looking highly unlikely that people could take foreign holidays this year. Mr Harris told RTÉ that any incoming travellers had to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus and that other countries had similar restrictions in place.

In-bound visitors had to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator form, which had to contain their contact details and address at which they will be self-isolating.

Mr Harris said the Taoiseach had asked some Ministers to assess with the Attorney General whether this needed to be supported by regulations. He added that a decision would be made on this over the coming weeks.

The Minister disclosed that as of Saturday afternoon, there had been 169,377 tests for Covid-19 carried out and that the State was carrying out more testing per head of population than many other countries.

Lockdown exit plan

Ireland is preparing for another two weeks of restrictions, put in place in March, in an effort to combat the virus. However, a phased lifting of the restrictions on Irish life will begin on May 18th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Friday evening.

Speaking at Government Buildings in his live televised address, Mr Varadkar warned that beginning the opening-up of the country too soon could result in “going back to square one”, with a rise in the number of cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

Should the progress in containing the virus continue, he said, the Government would begin to ease the restrictions on May 18th in five phases, three weeks apart, each dependent on the success of the previous one. He warned that if any stage resulted in a “second wave” of the virus, restrictions would be reimposed.

