Coronavirus: HSE says it hopes to reopen all testing centres as supplies replenished

The Health Service Executive says it hopes to have all its testing centres open again today as supplies of testing kit are replenished.

A number of testing centres, including one of the largest at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, closed at the weekend due to equipment shortages.

Since Sunday, testing capacity has been “constrained” due to limited stock of testing kits, according to the HSE.

In addition, the agency says it has had challenges obtaining sufficient supplies of reagent for testing laboratories. “This is a global challenge with major suppliers having to ration provision across the world. We are making every effort to procure new stocks.”

By Sunday, about 38,000 people had been offered appointments for testing in community testing clinics established across the country in mid-March.

However, the criteria for testing were changed on March 24th to ensure the service was targeted on high-risk groups and those at risk of exposure to Covid-19, such as healthcare workers.

This has had the effect of reducing the number of people referred for testing.

“As the total number of people requiring testing reduces, there will be a change in the number of locations required to offer testing,” the HSE told The Irish Times in a statement.

The statement did not say how long the current backlog for testing and processing samples is.

It said stock were replenished stocks on Monday “and while not all centres had sufficient supplies to recommence testing yesterday, we hope to be fully operation across all sites today”.

In addition to the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD, 12 hospital labs are also testing for coronavirus, as is a HSE public analyst lab and one in the Department of Agriculture.

“Discussions are ongoing with other laboratories to increase capacity. However provision of reagent and extraction kits will remain a major challenge for the foreseeable future until the major suppliers ramp up production.”