Coronavirus: HSE receives high volume of calls seeking tests as it urges patience

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has called on the public to be patient as it responds to an increasing need for testing.

A high volume phone calls have been received by the HSE, emergency services and GPout of hours services by people seeking access to tests for Covid-19, the HSEsaid on Saturday.

The increase in testing need comes after public health officials said anyone with a new fever of 38 degrees or more, or chills and/or respiratory tract infection including cough will require testing.

Because of this, the HSE said it hopes to have new a electronic process from Monday to allow GPs to order testing for patients more easily.

“Members of the public who have normal cold and flu like symptoms or who believe they may have been in contact with Covid-19 are being asked to self-isolate and to ring their GP on Monday, who will then be in a position to triage patients appropriately and order a test where indicated,” it said.

The HSE clarified that GP out of hours services are unable to order tests. The HSE said it was working this weekend to ensure sufficient testing was in place by Monday.

The executive said its helpline was for information and it was unable to order testing. It urged people to reserve 12/999 for medical emergncies.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE said; “While we appreciate people’s concern about Covid-19, we would ask for their patience as we respond to the increasing requirement for testing.

The HSE said “To limit the spread of Covid- 19 people should; practice social distancing and avoid crowded places, wash their hands properly and often, cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze, clean and disinfect frequently touched surface, stay at home if they are sick to avoid spread of whatever infection they have.

Information about Coronavirus/ Covid-19 is available at hse.ie