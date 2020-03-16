Coronavirus: HSE ramps up testing as Covid-19 shuts down Europe

Testing for coronavirus will intensify in Ireland from Monday as the number of cases in the State rose to 169 at the weekend and to 214 across the island.

The Government called for the closure of the country’s 7,000 pubs from last night until at least March 29th in a further dramatic effort to stem the spread of the disease.

The move was considered essential ahead of the traditionally busy St Patrick’s Day bank holiday.

The move leaves 50,000 people in the pub trade out of work overnight in what one industry representative said was the “biggest loss of jobs in the history of the State”.

The request to close all pubs, including hotel bars, came as health officials said there were 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, the highest daily total since the State’s first case was confirmed on February 29th. This has brought the total number of cases in the State to 169.

Some 25 of the new cases were in the east of the country, nine in the west and six in the south. There were 16 new cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total in the North to 45 and to 214 overall on the island of Ireland.

The Northern Executive is meeting on Monday to decide whether to escalate its response to the coronavirus emergency. The North’s Department of Health advised people with “mild symptoms” such as a new persistent cough and/or fever to stay at home and self-isolate for seven days. It said in such cases testing would not be required.

An unnamed mother of a child in Co Armagh is threatening legal action to compel the closure of all schools in Northern Ireland, which unlike in the Republic remain open. Solicitor Darragh Mackin of Belfast firm Phoenix Law, who is representing the woman, said the departments of education and health in the North have been put on notice of an impending emergency judicial review.

In Europe more than 100 million people are living under lockdown to try to curb the pandemic, as Italy’s death toll rose by 368 in just 24 hours.

France, Spain and the Netherlands were the latest to shut down all but essential services and urge citizens to stay at home as the World Health Organisation announced Europe had become the centre of the global outbreak.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney called on Irish tourists in Spain who want to fly home to do so by midnight on Thursday after a plan was agreed with airlines and Spanish authorities.

Mr Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs on Sunday held talks with his Spanish counterpart as well as the chief executives of Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Following the talks Simon Coveney TD said: “We have an orderly plan in place with Ryanair and Aer Lingus supported by the Spanish government.”

He said Spanish counterparts assured him that Spanish airports remain open and it was not bringing about a flight ban.

America’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, has recommended that large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people should be cancelled or postponed for eight weeks, amid fears that coronavirus is spreading in the United States.

In updated guidance issued on Sunday evening, the national health institute cited conferences, festivals, parades, and weddings as examples of such gatherings. Schools, higher education institutes and businesses are not included it said.

Testing

The HSE is set to increase testing for coronavirus from Monday, in a bid to meet the rising demand for the procedure.

At the weekend, the health service announced that GPs would be able to order tests through their IT system, and that steps were being made to ensure sufficient testing facilities will be available to meet the rising demand.

Up until this week, testing was carried out at people’s homes through the National Ambulance Service. However, while at-home tests continue, the HSE is also establishing a number of community testing sites across the country.

These sites will be attendance by referral only, meaning individuals cannot simply show up and receive a test.

GPs will from Monday be able to order tests more easily through an electronic process.

“Members of the public who have normal cold and flu like symptoms or who believe they may have been in contact with Covid-19 are being asked to self-isolate and to ring their GP on Monday, who will then be in a position to triage patients appropriately and order a test where indicated,” a statement by the HSE said.

Individuals who undergo testing are advised to self-isolate, even prior to receiving the results of the test.

It is understood that these measures will result in a surge of tests being carried out.