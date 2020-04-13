Coronavirus: HSE investigating incorrect text messages about test results

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is investigating an issue where people have been incorrectly informed their test for coronavirus was negative, when in fact they had contracted the virus.

A spokeswoman said the HSE had identified “less than 100 people” who were incorrectly informed about the result of their test.

The error occurred in tests where the original result was unclear or “indeterminate,” but people were informed it had been negative, she said.

When the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD reviewed the indeterminate results and re-tested the original samples the results came back as a weak positives.

“Unfortunately these indeterminate cases were initially reported as not detected and consequently were notified to people as such,” the spokeswoman said.

People who had been incorrectly informed by text that their test had been negative were then later told of the positive result in phone calls from contact tracing teams, following the review of the samples by the lab. Contact tracing teams alerted the HSE to the issue on Saturday.

“We are satisfied that no other patient has been impacted by this error. The HSE apologises for this error, and every effort has been made to ensure that the correct information is communicated to these patients without delay.”

The issue emerged at a HSE briefing on Monday during which chief executive Paul Reid said the State’s coronavirus testing backlog has been reduced from a high point of around 35,000 people waiting for results to some 11,000.

He said 25 laboratories were now being used to examine Covid-19 tests, including 20 in hospitals, the national lab in UCD, a Department of Agriculture facility and centre in Germany, which has assisted in reducing the results backlog.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin on Monday, Mr Reid said nearly 8,000 tests were completed on Saturday.

“We did build up a significant backlog…That backlog will continue to be reduced and will be reduced completely by the end of this week,” he said.

Mr Reid said some 72,000 tests had been completed in the State to date, and that this has doubled “in a very short time”.

The average daily number of tests being completed was 2,800, but the system hit a “peak” of 7,900 on Saturday, he said.

There are now 9,655 confirmed coronavirus cases in the State, and 334 people have died as a result of being infected with Covid-19.

Essential

Increased testing capability is regarded as essential by the Government in considering plans to ease restrictions on personal movement, which are in place until May 5th at least. Senior Government figures stress that while they do not want to extend the restrictions further, they will do so if it is deemed necessary.

It is hoped the current lockdown slows the virus to such an extent that will allow “space” for some restrictions to be eased – such as some pupils being allowed attend school on a limited basis – without risking a substantial rise in infections; if this happens, stricter measures will be reintroduced.

“Very preliminary work” is being carried out by health officials on how to “ease the restrictions”, according to a senior Government source, but the rate of reproduction of the virus must drop in the coming weeks before the limitations on economic and social life will be relaxed.

To consider lifting restrictions, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the growth rate of the virus, which is now just below 10 per cent, needs to fall below 5 per cent; and that the average number of people in intensive care units being treated for Covid-19 needs to drop to near 100 from a current level of about 150.

Mr Harris also said the reproductive rate of virus – the rate which measures how many people each infected person is likely to pass the virus on to – is now “in and around” one.

A reproductive rate of 0.6 or 0.7 is said to offer the “space” to ease some restrictions and monitor the effect of such a move while allowing stricter measures to be brought in again if needed without risking a dramatic spike in new infections.

On Call campaign

The State’s testing backlog was created after the criteria for referral was expanded to anyone with one of the symptoms of the virus, and has since been revised to focus on priority cases.

The current demand for tests is around 1,200 per day, and 800 people are waiting to get an appointment at a testing centre, Mr Reid said.

Outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes were an area of “significant concern”, the HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor told the briefing.

There have been positive cases of Covid-19 in 268 long term residential settings, 214 of which were nursing homes. The health service had also identified cases in 32 residential centres for people with disabilities, 14 in mental health residential facilities, four direct provision centres, and three prisons, Ms O’Connor said.

The HSE has had to increase deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) to nursing homes to combat outbreaks of the virus, she added.

Quality checks

Chinese authorities have increased controls and quality checks on PPE shipments leaving the country, which Mr Reid said would have an “impact” on the turnaround times of orders from Ireland.

There was also a “significant” pressure around the availability of PPE gowns across the system, and “until we secure a further delivery from China we will be tight on gowns in some places”, he said.

In some cases protective gear is being redistributed from hospitals or community healthcare settings not yet hit by the virus to under pressure areas such as Dublin, Mr Reid said.

The health service is in the process of finalising contacts for 1,200 people as part of the On Call campaign to recruit medics back into the public system.

This is in addition to 300 medical interns who will join the frontline effort, and 4,500 non-final year student nurses who will work as healthcare assistants.

Currently there are 862 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals, and 148 of those were in intensive care units, Ms O’Connor said. Including non-coronavirus patients there are 275 people in ICUs and 135 spare beds, with a total of more than 800 ICU beds to be available during a surge, she said.

There are currently 114 coronavirus patients on hospital ventilators, a crucial treatment to assist breathing in more severe cases. Irish hospitals have 1,100 available ventilators with a further 2,100 machines to be sourced from 21 suppliers in the coming weeks.