Coronavirus: HSE in talks with hotels over isolation beds

The HSE is talking to hotels regarding isolation beds with HSE chief executive Paul Reid saying it has had significant offers from the sector.

The health service is still very much in control of the Covid-19 outbreak but the public needs to get behind the health service to combat the virus, Mr Reid said on Friday.

“We are conscious that the public and staff have had many frustrations about healthcare delivery over many years but I am calling on communities to really rally behind us in the HSE in a way you have never done before,” Mr Reid said.

The health service was “still very much in control” of the outbreak he said, and has been planning for it since January.

Earlier this morning Minister for Health Simon Harris said all people coming back from Spain and Italy from today will be asked to restrict their movements for the next two weeks, which includes not going to work.

Anyone returning from Italy and Spain will be met by environmental health workers on their return at the airport and told to restrict their movements. They will be asked “not quite to self isolate, but to restrict their movements,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Spain while citizens are advised not to travel to Italy at all.

On its website, the department advises that a “significant number of cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Spain. The highest incidences are in Madrid, Vitoria and Labastida in the Basque Country, Catalonia and the Rioja region. For the moment, we recommend that non-essential travel to Spain be avoided.” For those who are already in Spain, the department advises people to monitor developments regularly and follow the advice of local authorities.

Spain has over 2,000 cases and its government reported 84 deaths on Friday morning, up from 47 on Wednesday.

Support healthcare workers

At the conference this morning, Mr Reid said the community needs to support healthcare workers and GPs and this will include supporting their childminding needs in order to allow them get to work.

In particular, he appealed to the corporate sector to facilities workers’ childcare needs where they have a spouse employed in the health service.

Asked about reports of 10,000 beds being sought to deal with the surge in Covid 19 cases, Mr Reid said the heath service was “exactly in the phase we want to be now” and it would be a “distraction” to talk about emergency planning.

“The investment we are making right now is the right investment and the actions were are urging the public to take are the right ones”, Mr Reid said.

The health body also said there has been a marked reduction in the number of people on trolleys since the Covid-19 outbreak began in the Republic of Ireland. The HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said: “In terms of our trolley count — that has dropped away considerably.

“In Galway for instance we had just one patient waiting on a trolley.

“The trolley count is lower than we have ever seen in quite some time. Our hospital attendances and admissions are way down this week.

“There are just 57 patients waiting on trolleys today — that is a very, very different number compared to what we are used to during the winter period.”

The Government has said that as of now the UK is not deemed an infection area so no measures will be taken with regard to people returning to Ireland from this week’s racing festival Cheltenham in the UK.

Restrictions on public life

Unprecedented restrictions on public life aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus could remain in force for months, public health doctors have indicated after the number of cases jumped by 63 per cent in a single day.

Schools, colleges and creches, along with museums, galleries and other public buildings are today beginning a 19-day enforced period of closure designed to interrupt the transmission of Covid-19.

It is likely the school closures could extend to five weeks, until the end of the Easter holidays.

Other measures such as visitor restrictions at hospitals, nursing homes and prisons, and a ban on mass gatherings, as well as the closures are due to be reviewed before the end of the month.

However, they may have to remain in place “for an extended period of time” beyond March 29th, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night. He declined to specify how much longer the measures might have to apply.

Irish cases

Another 27 newly discovered cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday evening, by far the biggest daily jump in numbers since the start of the epidemic. The total number of cases in the Republic is 70, up from 43 on Wednesday.

Of the additional cases, 22 derived from contact with a previously confirmed case, two involved healthcare workers and three involved travel from an at-risk area. Six patients, including three of the new cases, are in intensive care.

Healthcare workers

The HSE has urged the Government to introduce measures to prioritise childcare arrangements to allow health workers to do their jobs during the current coronavirus crisis, the country’s largest public service union has said .

Fórsa said the HSE had informed unions of its recommendations to the Department of Health and the Department Public Expenditure during a teleconference on Thursday and unions are expecting an update this morning.

Mr Harris has said that whatever support is necessary for the HSE to combat the spread of Covid-19 will be provided. “We can’t stop the virus coming to Ireland but we can try to flatten the curve.”

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland “we are more likely to get the virus through bad hygiene practice.” He urged people to take heed of the advice they have been given.

People will have to alter their behaviour and there is still “a long way to go with dealing with the virus,” he said.

“There is a huge amount we are still learning,”he said.

“The absolute reality is that this is something that could be with us for many months. . . This is a marathon, not a sprint. We are asking people to live their lives a little bit differently,” he said.

HSE planning for every eventuality

The HSE is planning for every eventuality with regard to Covid-19, chief medical officer Dr Colm Henry has said.

“With every crisis there are elements we can and cannot control, but we can reduce the impact and scale of the need for acute hospital beds,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Rather than focusing on the extreme possibilities people should look at what “we all can do,” he said.

If everyone adheres to the guidelines on hand washing and social distancing then there is every chance that the impact of the virus can be reduced on the health care system, he added.

Dr Henry said that the HSE will have to look at new forms of care that had not been contemplated before.

New measures such as introducing testing for the virus at GP’s surgeries in segregated rooms were being introduced and lab testing for the virus has already been extended to seven hospitals, he said.

Dr Henry called on the public to help to protect frontline health care workers and warned that social distancing will have a huge impact.–Additional reporting PA