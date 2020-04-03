Coronavirus: HSE could be short on staff when surge comes, head of emergency medicine says

Main points:

The health service could “run into trouble” when the anticipated “surge” in Covid-19 cases occurs in the next week or two, the president of the association of emergency medicine has said.

Dr Emily O’Connor warned that while fantastic work was being done by hospitals to extend the number of critical care beds available, she was concerned that there would not be enough staff to care for patients.

“A ventilator doesn’t work by itself. A critically ill patient in intensive care will need several nurses.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Dr O’Connor said that while a lot of planning has gone into extending the number of intensive care beds in hospitals, keeping numbers down would give the health service “the best chance” to have enough critical care.

If too many require critical care then “we may run out of beds. I am very anxious that we will run into trouble,” Dr Ryan said.

Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey has said that nobody really knows how long the lockdown will last, but so far he thinks the country is doing a good job of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Prof McConkey pointed out that in China restrictions were lifted after 64 days, but he asked if the level of social and physical distancing in Ireland was as good as that in China.

“They did a lot of things (in China) that we cannot,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The rate of spread of the virus has slowed down, he said. He had been alarmed three weeks ago, but now the country was managing the numbers. If the numbers are not maintained at this level then more measures will have to be taken to slow interaction.

“So far we are doing a good job I think.”

At a briefing on Thursday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said 13 new fatalities bring the total to 98.

A further 402 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of lunchtime on Thursday bring the total figure to 3,849.

Globally, total cases of Covid-19 reached over one million, and more than 51,000 people have died so far. The US has the highest number of cases, 236,339, while Italy remains the worst-affected by the outbreak, with 13,915 deaths.

Flattening the curve

In Ireland, cases of Covid-19 are currently growing at a rate of 10 per cent a day – a sharp reduction from earlier growth rates, which were about 33 per cent. “We have flattened the curve,” chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Thursday. “But we need to flatten it further.”

While there is some optimism in Government that the shutdown of commercial and social life is succeeding in slowing the spread of the virus, Dr Holohan said there needed to be further progress to avoid a situation in which the number of people requiring intensive care outstrips available beds.

On Thursday, the head of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergencies programme Mike Ryan said Ireland is doing a good job in setting out the kind of strategy required to “break the chains” of coronavirus.

“We can reach control of this virus. We may not get rid of it completely but we can reach a point where we can control the virus and with it we can get our economies and social systems back on track,” he said.

“In order for that to happen we have to use the time now that lockdowns are providing to put in place those comprehensive strategies and I think Ireland is doing a pretty good job at that right now.”

Meanwhile the HSE has admitted some elements of the first batch of personal protection equipment (PPE) imported from China this week “are not ideal” and suppliers are being notified of this – with the view to issues being resolved with subsequent orders.

“Any issues identified in the first batch received during this week are being fed back to be addressed in subsequent orders. Some elements of the first batch are not ideal but may be usable if an alternative supply is not available,” a HSE spokeswoman said.

Economic outlook

Meanwhile,the Central Bank has warned that the crisis is likely to blow a €22 billion hole in the State’s finances and could see half a million people losing their jobs.

In its latest quarterly bulletin, published on Friday, it says lost tax revenue and increased spending on various support schemes will see the exchequer move from a €2.2 billion surplus to a €19.6 billion deficit this year.

It predicts the crisis will lead to the loss of up to 500,000 jobs as the economy shrinks by 8.3 per cent.

It warns the outlook could be even worse than this because its forecast is based on a three-month containment period. If measures to contain the virus were to be extended, the forecasts would become more negative.

The Central Statistics Office said an additional 330,000 people registered for jobless benefits or income supports last month.

Exchequer returns, also published by the Department of Finance on Thursday, showed that tax receipts for the first quarter of 2020 were €800 million lower than expected, primarily due to a collapse in VAT returns.

Speaking on Friday morning, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that “many different scenarios” are being examined to accelerate the recovery of the economy when the Covid-19 crisis has passed.

Mr Donohoe told Newstalk Breakfast it would be important to reboot and create a new economy after the crisis.

“It is very clear that we can create a new economy and the country can recover from this,” he said.