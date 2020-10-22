Coronavirus: HSE apologises to thousands asked to do their own contact tracing

The CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has apologised to the 2,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 and were asked to forward a text to their own close contacts.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, I regret it,” Mr Reid said on Thursday, as the country entered its first day of a six-week stint at Level 5 Coronavirus restrictions.

The restrictions, which are among the most severe in Europe, will be enforced by new powers for gardaí which are expected to be in place by next week, according to the Government.

Thousands of retail premises and other businesses shut their doors on Wednesday night, while hundreds of thousands of workers will now be obliged to work from home from Thursday.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that thousands of close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases from over a three-day period would not be contacted by the HSE because the contact tracing system was overwhelmed by cases last weekend.

Instead, the HSE on Wednesday asked 2,000-2,500 people who had tested positive for Covid to tell their close contacts to contact their GPs immediately to seek a test.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show on Thursday, Mr Reid said what had happened with contact tracing at the weekend was a cause of concern, but it was not a decision that was taken lightly.

“We were not catching up on the backlog over the weekend,” he said.

Despite recruiting an extra 70 contact tracers per week, the “huge surge” in the past 10 days “did catch us.”

Recruitment

The recruitment process had not caught up with the surge in cases, he said. The recruitment campaign which commenced on September 7th saw 2,000 people apply and 800 interviews were held over five weeks. There were now 500 working in contact tracing with the plan to build up to 800 in the next few weeks.

Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly admitted that they learned of the breakdown in tracing only when they read The Irish Times story.

Mr Reid acknowledged that he should have communicated the decision to advise people to do their own contact tracing with the Taoiseach, with whom he is in regular contact.

It was a decision that had to be made about the operation and it was one he stood over, he said. Every decision that was made with regard to health “gets political.”

The reality was that as they (the HSE) were dealing with the situation they were contacted by the media “and that’s what happened.”

“We want to be transparent at all times, and sometimes events catch up with us.” It had been an unfortunate situation and he regretted that it had happened, he said.

Mr Reid acknowledged that timing was bad on the first day of lockdown and that it was putting pressure on GPs. It had been a risk-based decision that had to be made. He defended the testing system saying it was “one of the best in Europe.”

When asked about the number of positive cases that will be contacts of the 2,000 people asked to do their own contact tracing, Mr Reid said that the mean number of contacts per person was four. The majority of close contacts were family members, he said.

The HSE will continue to build up lab capacity, tracing capacity and ICU capacity, he said and the Government had offered its full support to provide resources for “what we need, if we need it.”

“But the only way we can reverse this is to reduce community transmission. The public can turn this around,” he said.

Mr Reid expressed concern about the level of traffic on the roads in Dublin this morning, saying “the message is to stay at home.”

Exiting lockdown

Meanwhile Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said an exit from Level 5 in December could be on a “region by region” basis depending on a range of factors.

Mr Donnelly said the decision to move to Level 5 restrictions was “a pre-emptive strike” and although the hospital services were “ok” at present, if the decision to go into lockdown had not been made, such services would have suffered.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Donnelly said that at the end of the six week period the Government, along with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), will look carefully at the situation at that time in order to establish how best to exit Level 5.

Mr Donnelly also denied that the contact tracing system has fallen down. It was not correct to say this as in the past six weeks there had been a 400 per cent increase in calls, he said.

For a short period last weekend there had been a “one-off situation” where demand had outstripped supply and a one-off “operational decision” was made to reset the system, Mr Donnelly said, and the HSE had assured him that it would not happen again.

In an ideal world that would not have happened, he said and he was willing to apologise to those asked to call their own close contacts, but it was important to remember that the country was in the middle of a global pandemic and things were not operating as normal. He said he had spoken to some of the people impacted.

Recruitment had ramped up, he said. There were now “significantly” more staff in place.

When asked about claims that some of those working on contact tracing were on zero hours contracts, the Minister said that he had asked the HSE for a full report on the contracts being given to such workers.