Coronavirus: How Dublin and London differ in their approach to ease lockdown

The Covid-19 lockdown relaxation plans produced by the governments in Dublin and London differ in many ways, but both agree that progress depends on headway being made in the battle against the disease.

Dates

Dublin has a five stage plan from May 18th through to August 10th. London, by contrast, opts for three, beginning on May 13th, with the last starting on July 4th. However, its writ does not run in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

Work

In the Republic, outdoor workers (builders, hardware, farmers’ markets) start from May 18th, along with opticians and bicycle repair shops. People working remotely should continue to do so.

Downing Street has caused some confusion in its messaging, saying that workers who cannot work from home should go to work - but not use public transport to get there. “Sectors of the economy that are allowed to be open should be open,” it said, citing food production, construction, manufacturing, and a number of other examples. Pubs and non-essential shops remain closed.

Meeting family and friends

The Irish Government sees small weddings and such events happening by July 20th, with larger ones from August 10th.

England’s plan says this is an issue that is still being examined. The intention is to allow those who are isolated some more social contact, while continuing to limit the risk of chains of transmission. It wants to support families to return to work by, for example, allowing two households to share childcare.

Facemasks

The Irish Government has said it will give guidance on facemasks for the general public in the near future. Downing Street said people should wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible - for example on public transport or in some shops.

Schools

The Irish Government does not envisage schools, or universities, re-opening until the beginning of the coming academic year.

In England, there are some children (about 2 per cent) going to school. These are children in need and vulnerable children, as well as the children of critical workers. It says schools should begin to open for more children from June 1st. England’s ambition is for all primary school children to return to school before the summer for a month “if feasible”. Secondary schools are to plan for increased face to face contact with those students who are to sit exams next year.

Travel

The Irish Government envisages travel to be allowed up to 20km from people’s homes from June 8th. From the beginning of phase four (July 20th) this will be extended to “outside your region”. Travel to offshore islands will also then be allowed.

England is encouraging everybody (including critical workers) to continue to avoid public transport wherever possible. As of step one, people can drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance, so long as they respect social distancing when they get to their destination.

Sport

From May 18th, the Irish Government is to allow outdoor sporting activities in groups of up to four where social distancing can be maintained. Small group team training will be allowed from June 8th, and team leagues where there are limits on spectator numbers, from July 20th. Public swimming pools are also to open on that date. Gym openings and close physical contact sports, will be allowed from August 10th. Sports spectatorship will be allowed from then, as long as social distancing rules can be observed.

Downing Street says as of step one, people may exercise outside as many times each day as they wish. Activities such as angling and tennis are allowed, but not the use of playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues. You can only exercise with up to one person from outside your household – so team sports are not allowed. Step two (not before June 1st) will see cultural and sporting events taking place behind closed-doors, for broadcast.The reopening of indoor public spaces such as gyms or venues that attract large crowds, like sports stadia, may only be fully possible “significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections”.

Foreign travel

Since April 24th, all passengers arriving in the Republic from overseas have been expected to self-isolate for 14 days. The issue of the imposition of mandatory quarantine and testing on entry is being kept under review, according to the Government’s plan. The Government’s advice on avoiding unnecessary travel outside the State, does not apply to Northern Ireland, nor does the self-isolation requirement apply to people coming from Northern Ireland. However people coming from Britain are being asked to self-isolate.

England’s plan says that it will require all international arrivals not on a shortlist of exemptions [people coming from the Republic are on the shortlist] to self-isolate in their accommodation for 14 days.

“Where international travellers are unable to demonstrate where they would self-isolate, they will be required to do so in accommodation arranged by the government,” the plan says. It says London is “working closely with the devolved administrations to co-ordinate implementation across the UK.”

Getting your hair done

From July 20th the Irish Government envisages the loosening of restrictions on “higher risk services involving direct physical contact”, such as hairdressers and barbers.

Downing Street says personal care establishments where close contact is inherent

(like beauty salons) may only be opened late in the recovery process. A significant reduction in infection levels will be a prior requirement.