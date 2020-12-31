Coronavirus: Hospital numbers surge to nearly 500 as Level 5 lockdown comes into effect

The number of people being treated in hospital in the Republic for Covid-19 reached almost 500 on Thursday, almost doubling over the last seven days, with a warning from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that the numbers will deteriorate further in the coming days.

Ireland began a full Level 5 lockdown at midnight with non-essential retail, gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools closing from close of business on Thursday.

And as an indication of the deteriorating situation in the State Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Thursday that the restrictions could be in place until March, a full year since the start of the pandemic.

“I can’t rule that out, I couldn’t rule that out - but at the moment, we have a four-week opportunity. I know this wouldn’t be possible - but if every single person could isolate themselves from every other person in the population for a period of 14 days, the whole infection would disappear,” he told Newstalk’s Late Breakfast with Mark Cagney.

“At the moment I’m not able to tell you that I see any sign that suggests that this is slowing down, unfortunately. With that very high level of infection it’s going to take quite an amount of time - if I can say - to wash that level of infection out of the population.

“So we have it all to do in the four weeks until the end of January.”

The announcement of the third lockdown by Mr Martin came after rapid spread of the disease over the Christmas period. For the second day in a row on Wednesday, a new record for additional cases of the virus was set, with 1,718 positive tests reported. Another 13 Covid-related deaths were also confirmed.

The R number, indicating how many people are being infected from a positive case, is now between 1.6 and 1.8.

“The numbers will deteriorate further over the coming days,” Mr Martin said in a televised address to the nation at 6pm on Wednesday.

Good discussion yesterday on publishing regular updates with the number of people who receive the Coronavirus vaccine. We’ve focused on Covid case numbers for so long. Will be good to have another set of figures with positive news. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 31, 2020

“With the disease spreading much faster, the threat of our health system being overwhelmed and the risk of increased sickness and death among our vulnerable and older populations is obvious,” he added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addresses the nation at Government Buildings, Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography/Handout

“The truth is, that with the presence of the new strain and the pace of growth, this is not a time for nuance in our response. We must apply the brakes to movement and physical interaction across the country.”

He said the next month “as we face into these strictest controls in the depth of winter, is going to be very tough for everyone.”

However he said there was light at the end of the tunnel, after a year of the “most extraordinary effort by the most talented scientific minds on earth, we have safe and effective vaccines.”

The latest HSE Daily Operations Report published on Thursday morning showed there were 466 people being treated in hospital across the Republic at 8pm on Wednesday night, an increase from 253 a week ago, representing an increase of more than 80 per cent. There were 188 suspected cases in hospital, compared to 111 a week ago. Last night there were 39 people being treated in ICU, with 20 ventilated cases, compared to figures of 25 and 15 a week ago.

As of this morning, there are 491 confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital, with 39 remaining in ICU. More than 100,000 tests have been carried out over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 10.5 per cent, according to the Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub.

‘Relook at our activity’

Dr Holohan said earlier on Thursday that the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine will be reported to make the public aware of the progress of the programme.

People can be assured that the programme is being rolled out properly by reporting vaccination figures, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Holohan defended the pace of the roll out of the vaccination programme saying it could be damaging if it was not done properly. The programme will be operated to the highest standards, he added.

However, the CMO warned that vaccination was not a reason for people not to take action now. He called on everybody to “go back to the basic public health measures” – to stay at home, avoiding social contacts.

When asked if he was frustrated that the Government had not taken the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice in early December not to open the hospitality sector, Dr Holohan said that it was Nphet’s job to monitor the situation and make recommendations while the Government had a different job to do involving a whole range of issues, including the economic impact. That was what the Government had done, he said.

“Now it is back to us as individual citizens to take responsibility to limit transmission. Now is the opportunity to relook at our activity. If we each do what we can we can protect public health.”

The rise in figures recently had come about because the average number of contacts had increased sharply. The public had engaged in an increased amount of social activity which gave an opportunity for the virus to spread.

The basic measures of staying home, avoiding social contacts were important and were effective irrespective of the variation or different strains of the virus. The measures that we need to take are the same. It was not important to identify the variation. “We know enough to tell us what to do as individuals.

“Every one of us must look to our own behaviour. This is an opportunity to take action that can end transmission patterns.

“The message has got to be what to do going forward, not looking back. The basic objectives are to keep transmission at relatively low levels and to reduce hospitalisations and prevent the wave of mortalities that Europe has seen.”