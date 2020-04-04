Coronavirus: Harris to announce measures to halt spread in nursing homes

Minister for Health Simon Harris is set to announce further measures to tackle scores of coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, along with a multimillion euro package of economic supports for the sector, at 2pm on Saturday.

The measures, which aim to “double down” on clusters of the disease now reported in 38 nursing homes, include twice-a-day temperature checks and the appointment of Covid-19 managers in affected homes.

The daily toll from the outbreak rose to its highest level on Friday, with the reporting of another 22 deaths – 11 men and 11 women – of patients diagnosed with coronavirus. There have now been 120 deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic, with a median age of 82 years.

The number of new confirmed cases also rose to a record daily high, at 424, the National Public Health Emergency Team also reported on Friday. There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Reporting the figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed concern at the number of clusters in nursing homes. “We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the number of people tested has increased significantly on the 30,000 figure cited at the start of the week, according to Dr Holohan though he declined to give specific figures until next week.

Dr Holohan said the next seven to 10 days will be crucial in terms of understanding trends governing the growth in new cases. The National Public Health Emergency Team should be able to make “more certain estimates” of these trends towards the end of next week when the impact of the restrictive measures ordered by the Government become apparent.

“It really will be the better we do, the lower the peak will be [and]the further into the future it will be.”