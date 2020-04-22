Coronavirus: Government wary of ‘second wave’ as it examines plan to lift restrictions

The Government is monitoring the experience of other countries where second waves of the coronavirus are emerging and has warned that “every day matters” in the lead up to any potential lifting of restrictions.

At the Government’s morning Covid 19 briefing, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said a roadmap to lifting restrictions would be shared before May 5th when the current restrictions are due to be reviewed.

She also warned that the road to return for sports must be “gradual.”

Ms Canavan cautioned that any overall changes to restrictions will be gradual and will be dependent on the progression of the disease.

“Everything is very dependent on the public health advice and the progression of the disease. It is likely to be step by step. Once you lift any measure, more people start moving around.

“We are looking at what other countries are doing and you can see in other countries they are having their second wave. We want to make sure that we are able to monitor very closely what the changes are doing to the progression of the disease. That will be part of the thinking.

“Every day we are getting more information about how the diseases behaves. Every day matters. Every day of data tells us more about about how it is behaving.”

Ms Canavan said that public health considerations form the baseline of the Government’s plan while the economic and social consequences of any actions are considered in tandem with that.

She said that there has been “considerable interest and concern around the topic of easing restrictions about what the exit strategy may be and when those restrictions might end. The current public health advice extends all restrictions until May 5th.

“It is important to note that all of those restrictions will remain in place until the National Public Health Emergency Team gives the Government further advice.

“We are preparing a plan which we we will have ready to share in advance of any modifications to the current restrictions.

“It is clear any plan to ease some restrictions will have to be done hand in hand with continuing to follow public health advice including social distancing requirements.”

She also warned that the “road to return for sports needs to be gradual.”

Meanwhile shopkeepers and supermarket owners have been reminded that families can shop together including with small children amid concerns that lone parents are being unfairly targeted.

In terms of the economy, Ms Canavan said it was “no surprise that the economic landscape has changed dramatically in Ireland and across the globe.”

“Amidst this bad news it is important to remember that Ireland is facing into the crisis from a position of strength and we will put in place a recovery plan.”

Meanwhile some 47,400 employers have applied for the Government’s temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

The cumulative value to companies made under the scheme is now €378 million euro.

Employees affected by Covid-19 pandemic can also apply for a pandemic unemployment payment.

Separately, the Department of Agriculture has along with EU counterparts submitted a statement to the Commission of Agriculture requesting that the economic impact of Covid-19 on farmers and the agrifood sector be acknowledged and addressed.