Coronavirus: Government leaders meeting counterparts in North after jump in cases

Government leaders and medical officers from the Republic and Northern Ireland were due to meet on Saturday morning to discuss the coronavirus situation on the island of Ireland.

Twenty new cases of the disease, also known as Covid-19, were reported in the Republic on Friday evening, the second-highest daily jump in the figures. There are now 90 confirmed cases and one death in the Republic, along with 29 cases in Northern Ireland, which reported nine new positive tests on Friday.

Ahead of the meeting, Stormont education minister Peter Weir insisted it remains the wrong time to close schools in Northern Ireland. Mr Weir was responding to a call from the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, who wrote to Mr Weir on Friday to urge him to consider closing schools in the region over coronavirus.

The meeting of the North South Ministerial Council will include Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney; Minister for Health Simon Harris; Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan; Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster; Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill; health minister Robert Swann; and chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride.

Speaking ahead of the meeting Ms O’Neill has called for decisive action to be taken by political leaders to combat the spread of Covid-19. “We need to see decisive action, this has been described as a global pandemic that we have never seen or witnessed before.

“People are very anxious, they are very fearful and they want leadership and guidance.”

“The political divisions have to be healed, we need a joined-up approach. We have to be level-headed and calm and give people reassurance.”

In Britain, the government is expected to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan which critics had said was too relaxed.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations,” a government source said.

Mr Coveney issued a new travel advisory on Friday night.

“In light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries, my department is now advising people to exercised ‘a high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to other EU States,” he posted on Twitter at 10pm. The Department of Foreign Affairs will continue to update advice, he added.

The advice did not apply to the UK, he confirmed.

Earlier, the department advised against all travel to Italy and all non-essential travel to Spain.

Denmark announced it was closing its borders to other nationalities; Canada advised against non-essential international travel anywhere; and the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Malta all announced travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

Italy recorded 250 deaths from the disease in a single day, the biggest increase so far and almost as bad as China’s worst day for deaths in February.

In the US, which reported its 50th death from the outbreak on Friday, president Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency. Mr Trump said the decree would up $50 billion (€44.9 billion) for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

“We will defeat this threat,” Mr Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

The US president warned that Britain “and a couple of other” countries could be added to America’s travel ban list, noting the rise in cases in Britain in recent days.

Confirmed cases

Of the new Irish cases, six are associated with travel, and 12 with contacts of confirmed cases. Four of the latter involve healthcare workers.

The remaining two cases are the result of community transmission.

The largest cluster of cases involve 16 people who have been infected with the virus in a single part of the country.

Public health officials are now saying anyone with a new fever of 38 degrees or more, or chills and/or respiratory tract infection including cough will require testing.

This is expected to lead to a big increase in the number of people needing to be tested. However, GPs will be able to refer patients directly to the National Ambulance Service for testing without having to first consult public health doctors, as was the case up to now.

There also plans to start providing testing facilities in 12 specified centres in addition to people’s homes, officials told a press briefing in HSE headquarters in Dublin.

On Wednesday, the Defence Forces will move to a “status yellow” force posture, with about 330 troops available to aid the HSE response to coronavirus.

About 800 more troops will be available on an hour’s notice under the status yellow, Vice-Admiral Mark Mellet, the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, said on Friday.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Dr Holohan said officials were not telling pubs and restaurants to close as part of the social restriction measures and they were “not talking lockdowns”.

“We’re not locking down the country, I’ve heard rumours of army and gardaí but we have no plans for that,” he said.

The HSE said it was talking to hotels regarding isolation beds, while hundreds of prisoners may be released from jail as the Irish Prison Service warned of “significant challenges” it faced containing the spread of the virus.