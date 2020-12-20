Coronavirus: Government considers 48 hour travel ban from Britain with likely extension

The Government is considering a temporary 48-hour ban on non-essential travel from Britain and will announce its decision this afternoon.

Sources said that any temporary travel ban was likely to be extended once the Cabinet has a chance to meet and discuss the issue on Tuesday.

The move is a response to growing concerns in Government over a more infectious strain of Covid-19 which is reportedly spreading throughout Britain.

Two senior sources have confirmed that an initial, temporary ban is one option under consideration this afternoon.

The chief medical officer Tony Holohan is currently meeting with other public health officials and will brief Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly afterwards. The three Government party leaders held urgent talks this afternoon on the ban and a formal announcement will follow this afternoon.

Sources have said no ban is being considered for travel between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Speaking earlier, Mr Donnelly said he expected an announcement on restrictions for passengers from Britain today.

The current advice is that there should be no non-essential international travel. Arrivals from red zone areas should quarantine for 14 days.

Several European countries, including Italy, Belgium and The Netherlands, placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over the new virus strain.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week Radio programme Mr Donnelly said other countries had put travel restrictions in place and the Government “is looking at exactly that same question”.

“We are looking at flights, we are looking at ferries, we are looking at travel to and from the island of Britain and Ireland generally and we are giving it a lot of serious consideration right now,” he said.

Asked if the Government is telling Irish people not to travel, Mr Donnelly replied: “In the first instance the UK government is telling them they can’t come. Let’s be very clear on this. The UK government is not saying they should use their judgment. The UK government is saying that they cannot come.”

‘Overwhelmed’

Public health officials are currently discussing the issue as the UK warned it had become “overwhelmed” by the virus.

Mr Donnelly also said he was concerned that the new variant of the Covid-19 virus may have arrived in Ireland. There were no confirmed cases.

“I don’t think anything is inevitable but I will be very, very, pleasantly surprised if it isn’t here,” given the number of flights ferries and travel between the UK and Ireland.

It would be “very naive to think it would not potentially be here”.

He said he would like Ireland north and south to have similar measures in place when it came to tackling Covid-19.

Asked if there would be restrictions between North and South he said there would be not “physical” restrictions but they would be looking at advising people not to travel.

“We certainly are not considering sealing the Border physically. It is politically not practical but certainly what we could well be doing is looking at issuing very strong advice in terms of travel north and south,” he said.

A leading public health expert has called on the Government to impose travel restrictions from Britain as a “reasonable precaution” to prevent a mutant variation of Covid-19 spreading to the State.

Dr Gabriel Scally said the rate of spread in the south-east of England was very high and the early analysis of the new variant “gives cause for concern” that justify restrictions on travel.

“I think it is a reasonable precaution to stop flights for the time being without giving a fixed point about that,” he told The Irish Times on Sunday morning.

The Department of Health said on Sunday morning that analysis by UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory has found no evidence of the variant of the virus in any infections analysed to date.

The UK government has imposed a lockdown on London and most of the south-east of England over a variant of the coronavirus that British prime minister Boris Johnson has said could be as much as 70 per cent more transmissible than previous versions of the virus.

People living under the new Tier 4 rules in Britain, the most severe lockdown, have been asked not to travel outside their region and others outside the area have been advised not to visit there.