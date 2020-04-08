Coronavirus: Gardaí can instruct holiday home occupants to go home under new powers

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said gardaí will be able to knock on the doors of holiday homes and instruct to people to go home under the new regualtions.

The new regulations are in place until Easter Sunday, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show, but it was likely the restrictions would last into next week.

There will not be an automatic rollover of the new laws, he said, there will be “careful consideration” and the government will take the advice of Dr Tony Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Mr Flanagan said that it was very important that the gardaí had clarity with regard to regulatory arrangements which was why the Minister for Health Simon Harris had signed them into law on Tuesday night.

The regulations are a last resort he said and it was hoped that a high level of compliance would be maintained. “We want to ensure that the pubic health advice is followed.”

Mr Flanagan said there was a fear that people may have become a little complacent in this the fourth week of lockdown.

Gardaí would be able to stop cars with “the box on the roof and the buckets and spades in the back” at checkpoints. If there are some who flout the regulations the gardaí will now have recourse and people “will be required to go back to their place of residence.”

The vast majority are not going to be affected, he said. “The vast majority have nothing to fear here, the vast majority are fully compliant.”

Health restrictions

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that “it would not be a wise thing” to expect public health restrictions to lift after this weekend.

“If we take the foot of the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we don’t make more progress we’re going to find ourselves in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the rate of growth.”

The country cannot be “normal” this bank holiday weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual at the moment, the alternative is so much worse, that we cannot save the lives we want.”

The Minister said that the new powers for gardaí that he signed into law on Tuesday night will be used “sparingly” and they were just for the period of the holiday weekend.

‘Social sabotage’

Co Clare doctor (and former Independent TD) Michael Harty has said that anyone who travels to their holiday home this weekend is committing “social sabotage.”

People who don’t have symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“You should not travel, you could carry the virus into a community that doesn’t have it.

“Don’t be selfish this weekend.”

Dr Harty said that visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic is over.

New regulations

On Tuesday night, Mr Harris signed into law new regulations granting gardaí sweeping powers to enforce restrictions on public movement due to Covid-19.

Mr Harris signed the regulations hours after a Cabinet meeting where divisions emerged over the new laws which are needed to allow An Garda Síochána arrest people who are not complying with Government restrictions.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team appealed to the public not to engage in unnecessary travel over Easter. With the Covid-19 death toll rising to a record daily high of 36 on Tuesday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan called on people to “stay the course” and commit to the continuing implementation of the restrictions on movement.

The measures are unlikely to be loosened significantly for another three or four weeks, until testing and contact tracing are ramped up so that suspected cases can be identified quickly, the public health emergency team indicated.

‘Lengthy’

However, during a “lengthy” Cabinet discussion, sources said some Ministers expressed concerns about the new regulation potentially “going a step too far”.

The regulations are required for the coming into effect of powers contained in the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, which recently completed its passage through the Dáil and the Seanad.

The law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction of a garda who is seeking to impose social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

“A number of Ministers spoke in favour of the regulations being signed, saying that gardaí need the power to be able to enforce these measures should it come to that,” said a senior source.

“But some at the Cabinet are worried because this is a totally new approach; these are ground-breaking rules. So some are fairly uncomfortable and worried it is a step too far.”

Ministers have privately expressed concerns that the longer the restrictions are in place, the harder they will become to police.

There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. The public health emergency team also reported 345 new confirmed cases on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,709.