Coronavirus: Gardaí can instruct holiday home occupants to go home under new powers

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said gardaí will be able to knock on the doors of holiday homes and instruct to people to go home under the new regualtions.

The new regulations are in place until Easter Sunday, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show, but it was likely the restrictions would last into next week.

There will not be an automatic rollover of the new laws, he said, there will be “careful consideration” and the government will take the advice of Dr Tony Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Mr Flanagan said that it was very important that the gardaí had clarity with regard to regulatory arrangements which was why the Minister for Health Simon Harris had signed them into law on Tuesday night.

The regulations are a last resort he said and it was hoped that a high level of compliance would be maintained. “We want to ensure that the pubic health advice is followed.”

Mr Flanagan said there was a fear that people may have become a little complacent in this the fourth week of lockdown.

Gardaí would be able to stop cars with “the box on the roof and the buckets and spades in the back” at checkpoints. If there are some who flout the regulations the gardaí will now have recourse and people “will be required to go back to their place of residence.”

The vast majority are not going to be affected, he said. “The vast majority have nothing to fear here, the vast majority are fully compliant.”

At the morning Covid-19 briefing, assistant secretary general in the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that while the majority of the public have been “playing their part”, there was a need to “be fair to everyone who is making an effort.”

“If we do not stay the course, all of the sacrifices already made and all of the work you’ve put in so far, and all of the work done by our frontline workers to try and suppress this virus won’t be enough.”

Ms Canavan urged the public to abide by travel restrictions this bank holiday weekend.

“I know that with the long weekend approaching and the weather improving this might be difficult. You might be tempted to travel beyond the 2kms to a park or beach or to a holiday home in another part of the country. It is really important

She said while social distancing measures have made a difference, “we are not there yet.”

The law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction of a garda who is seeking to impose social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

Ms Canavan has also said the Government will provide certainty on the Junior and Leaving Cert exams in the coming days but she urged students to continue studying.

Health restrictions

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that “it would not be a wise thing” to expect public health restrictions to lift after this weekend.

“If we take the foot off the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we don’t make more progress we’re going to find ourselves in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the rate of growth.”

The country cannot be “normal” this bank holiday weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual at the moment, the alternative is so much worse, that we cannot save the lives we want.”

The Minister said that the new powers for gardaí that he signed into law on Tuesday night will be used “sparingly” and they were just for the period of the holiday weekend.

‘Social sabotage’

Co Clare doctor (and former Independent TD) Michael Harty has said that anyone who travels to their holiday home this weekend is committing “social sabotage.”

People who don’t have symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“You should not travel, you could carry the virus into a community that doesn’t have it.

“Don’t be selfish this weekend.”

Dr Harty said that visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic is over.

There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. The public health emergency team also reported 345 new confirmed cases on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,709.