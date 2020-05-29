Coronavirus: Further six deaths reported along with 39 new cases

An additional six people have died from coronavirus in the Republic, it was confirmed by the Department of Health on Friday evening.

This brings to 1,645 the total number of deaths in the State from Covid-19.

A further 39 cases of the virus have also been reported, bringing to 24,876 the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland.

Intensive care admissions continue to fall, along with hospital admissions declining, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer said. “It is encouraging to see ICU and hospital admissions declining, the number of new cases remaining stable and a 90 per cent recovery rate in the community.”

However, he urged vigilance as the country heads into the last week of phase one of the relaxation of lockdown. “Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress Covid-19 into the future.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, also called on people to abide by guidelines over the long weekend.

“Over the bank holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to enjoy the warm weather within recommended guidelines. Public health advice currently recommends outdoor meetings of up to four people outside of your household, at a physical distance of two metres and within 5km of your home.”

He also said people should keep a record of those they meet with.

Dr Holohan said a further 37 cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in long term residential facilities, 11 of which were in nursing homes.

There are currently 190 confirmed cases of the virus in hospital as of 8am on Friday morning.

An analysis of the 24,837 cases of Covid-19 notified up to midnight on Wednesday shows 57 per cent are female and 43 per cent are male and their median age is 48 years

In total 3,270 cases (13 per cent) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 404 cases have been admitted to ICU.

Some 7,943 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,023 (48 per cent of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,464 cases (6 per cent) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6 per cent)

Of those for whom transmission status is known community transmission accounts for 40 per cent of cases, close contact accounts for 58 per cent and travel abroad accounts for 2 per cent.

Meanwhile three further coronavirus related deaths were reported by the North’s Department of Health on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities recorded to 521.

An additional 1,083 people were tested in the last 24 hour period, the department said. Seventeen tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,696.

Earlier on Friday, new statistics showed people living in care homes have accounted for more than half of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

More to follow ...