Coronavirus: Further seven deaths in North and 533 new cases

A further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to Department of Health data.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 954.

There were also another 533 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The department said today’s infections figure may be higher than normal due to an “issue with the flow of data” on pillar-two tests (laboratory tests carried out through the National Health Service nationwide programme) which yesterday noted a figure lower than expected.

A total of 50,676 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began. – PA