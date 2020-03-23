Coronavirus: Further recommendations on social distancing likely, Harris says

Minister for Health Simon Harris has acknowledged that it is likely further recommendations will be made this week in relation to social distancing and public gatherings.

Social distancing is not “something nice to do, it is about saving lives”, Ireland cannot go the way of Italy, Mr Harris told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will look at all the options and make recommendations then, added the Minister. It was important to look after people’s physical and mental health, but mass gatherings in parks were “not on.”

Four people have died and there are currently 906 positive cases of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, in Ireland.

Mr Harris said he had been overwhelmed by the sense of solidarity being displayed around the country and also by the dedication of those in the health service. The welfare of health care workers was key and everyone needed to work “extremely hard” to protect health workers.

When asked about the possibility of further restrictions, Mr Harris said people were making a conscious effort at social distancing. He said he would await greater guidance about playgrounds and public spaces. He expects further recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

People still need to abide by social distancing, he said. People must stay two metres apart.

Inevitable

The president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier, has said it was inevitable that more measures will be introduced to ensure physical distancing.

Dr Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that “physical distancing” was a much better description than “social distancing” and that more needed to be done as “particular groups” did not seem to understand the necessity for physical distancing.

It was up to us as a society to make the personal decision to create a physical distance rather than to have to introduce mandatory measures, she said. Ultimately it was people in the community who would save lives, doctors would “pick up the pieces.”

Dr Favier acknowledged there was a significant back log on testing, but pointed out that GPs could not expedite tests or results which would go directly to patients.

“We would ask people not to ring their GP, we don’t have the information.”

However, she said that anyone who developed respiratory symptoms or anyone who was awaiting testing and their symptoms got worse should immediately contact their GP.

In the meantime the broader issue of community health needed to be addressed and GPs needed to look after patients with other illnesses, “the ordinary things,” she said. It would not be good to deal with the Covid-19 problem and then find other problems that had not been addressed.

Testing for health care professionals was vital, added Dr Favier as there was already a shortage of GPs in the country and the health service could not afford to have GPs going into isolation while awaiting testing.

Protective equipment

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr Harris said orders of face masks, goggles and gowns were being packed up in China and an airline was going to collect them, they should arrive by the end of the week.

On the issue of wait times for tests – Mr Harris said the changed criteria for testing had brought about huge pressures. Efforts were under way to get more testing kits, there are now far more testing centres and there are 10 labs around the country running the tests.

“We are testing, testing, testing, but the most important thing is that if you think you have the symptoms you must self-isolate. That is the most important thing you can do for yourself, your family, your country.”

Meanwhile, a Cork GP has called on the HSE to let medical practitioners know when more PPE (personal protection equipment) will be available.

Dr Nick Flynn, from Holly Hill and Douglas Medical Centres in Cork City told Newstalk Breakfast that GPs would appreciate knowing “what is coming and when it will be here.”

GPs are buying their own personal equipment, getting masks and goggles from hardware stores, he said. His own practice had spent €1,000 on such equipment.

On the ground doctors are not reassured by comments from the HSE that there are enough PPEs for the country. Dr Flynn said he had been told by local hospitals that there is a shortage of such equipment.

There were “worrying” discussions about the possibility of recycling PPE, he said, but in his opinion this was not a safe option. One suggestion had been that masks and gowns would be put into a bag and left for 10 days because the virus would not last that long and the items could then be re-worn.

Of more concern to Dr Flynn was the correct procedure for taking off PPE as the items could contaminate the wearer if not taken off correctly, he warned.

‘Flying blind’

In the UK, Dr Gabriel Scally, president of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Royal Society of Medicine in London, said it was deeply disturbing that the British government was “flying blind” and embarking on “a foolish experiment” in its approach to coronavirus.

The British government must get ahead of the curve and at present it was “trailing far behind,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The UK recently changed their approach after criticism that hundreds of thousands of people would die from the virus.

The UK currently has 5,683 cases and their death toll has reached 281.