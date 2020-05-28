Coronavirus: Further 9 deaths reported along with 46 new cases

An additional nine people have died from coronavirus in the Republic, it was confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday evening.

This brings to 1,639 the total number of deaths in the State from Covid-19.

A further 46 cases of the virus have also been reported, bringing to 24,841 the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier the North’s Department of Health reported two more coronavirus deaths bringing the total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland to 518.

The department also reported sixteen new cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,679.

More to follow...