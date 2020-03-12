Coronavirus: Full list of all closures and cancellations

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools, colleges and other public facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic at a press conference in Washington DC on Thursday morning.

These measures begin at 6pm this evening and last until March 29th.

Many businesses and organisations have also made cancellations and announced closures since the announcement.

Below is a full list of the new measures announced by Mr Varadkar as well as all events and businesses who have announced closures on foot of that advice:

- Schools, crèches, childcare facilities and all higher level education facilities to close.

- Cultural institutions to close.

- Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled.

- Outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

- People should continue to go to work, but those who can work from home should do so.

- Shops, cafes and restaurants to stay open.

- Dublin GAA has cancelled all club games and training sessions until after March 29th.

- MCD Productions has postponed all shows due to take place between now and March 29th.

- EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum will be closed until March 29th.

- St Patrick’s Festival, Dublin has cancelled its Festival Cultural Programme.

- The Restaurants Association of Ireland has cancelled its two upcoming Regional Awards events in Munster and Connaught.

More to follow...