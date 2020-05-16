Coronavirus: Four more deaths reported in Northern Ireland

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 473 after a further four deaths were reported by its Department of Health.

Another 40 positive cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed in the region, taking the total number of confirmed cases there since the Covid-19 outbreak began to 4,357.

Figures published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed that a total of 599 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to May 8th (and had been registered up to May 13th).

The number of Covid-19-related care home deaths halved during the week ending May 8th compared with the week previously, the Nisra statistics showed.

A total of 36 residents died that week, down from 72 the week ending May 1st.

Almost half the 599 total have succumbed in care homes. The 274 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 71 separate establishments. Extra measures and funding have been put in place to bolster services in such homes, health minister Robin Swann has said.

A total of 34,466 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have now died in the UK, a rise of 468 in a 24-hour period, the UK health ministry said on Saturday. The figures are as of 5pm on May 15th. Including deaths due to suspected cases, the UK’s death toll from the virus is more than 40,000. – PA/Reuters