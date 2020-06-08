Coronavirus: Four more deaths bring toll in State to 1,683

Four more people have died from coronavirus in the State, The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced on Monday. This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 1,683.

The number of known cases in the State increased by nine, bringing the total to 25,207.

The figures come as Ireland moves into the second stage of the easing of the lockdown with more shops reopening on Monday morning.

Movement restrictions were further eased with people permitted to travel as much as 20km from their home or within their county borders from Monday.

There were long queues at many stores on Monday. While the two-metre rule for social distancing was widely respected a minority of shoppers were seen wearing face coverings.

Masks, scarves or other such coverings across nose and mouth are recommended but not mandatory under the Department of Health guidelines.

“Wearing a cloth face covering is recommended in situations where it is difficult to practise social distancing, for example, in shops or on busy public transport,” the department states.

Speaking as the second phase of easing the lockdown began, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the two metre social distancing rule for the hospitality sector could be eased in the coming weeks.

“Two metres is definitely safer than one, however NPHET have recognised that there may be some settings where the two metres may not be easily applied,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said the issue will be reviewed by NPHET over the next week to fortnight to provide guidance.

“We need to do this in a public health led way, not by ‘he who shouts loudest.’

“What looks slow today, looks prudent in a few weeks. We are showing that we are willing to adapt.”

Research published by the Department of Health on Monday showed that a growing majority of adults (62 percent) felt that the worst of the pandemic was over, with a decline in the number of people who thought Ireland was likely to see a second wave - declining from 63 per cent at the end of May to 54 per cent today.

Meanwhile, there has been a marked fall in the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment. However, there has been a corresponding rise in those receiving the temporary wage subsidy scheme, which helps businesses remain viable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department an Taoiseach has said that there has been a drop of 27,000 to 515,000 in the number of people receiving the €350 payment in the past week. That follows a drop of 36,000 last week and the number is now some 80,000 lower than the high of almost 600,000.

The cost to the Exchequer this week is €118,000.

However, the number of people receiving the wage subsidy scheme has increased for the fourth week in a row and has now stands at 529,000.

That represents an increase of over 20,000 on the number receiving the payment last week.

The increase was expected as those who went back to work with employers in vulnerable sectors would change to receiving subsidy payments while working, whereas until now they were receiving the unemployment payments.