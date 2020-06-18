Coronavirus: Four more deaths and 16 new cases reported in the Republic

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday.

This bring the total number of deaths in the State to 1,714 .

It also reported another 16 new cases of the virus in the Republic bringing the total number of cases to 25,355.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of three confirmed cases. The figure of 25,355 confirmed cases reflects this.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told a press briefing at the Department of Health that Covid-19 is at a very low level in the State and very stable.

He said the reproductive rate is now estimated to be close to 0.7. “It is heartening to see that none of the data suggests that there is a significant increase of transmission of Covid-19 in the community since the commencement of Phase 2” of the easing of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

In the past week however there had been a small number of travel related cases which was a cause for concern, he added.

The number of such cases was less than 10 and involved travel from the UK and Sweden in two cases and the others were being followed up.

Dr Tony Holohan, the State’s chief medical officer, said Nphet when it met on Thursday noted that approximately half of those diagnosed with Covid-19 in the community take more than two days from the onset of symptoms to make contact with their GP.

“The most important actions anyone can take from the moment they experience symptoms associated with Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately, restrict the movement of household contacts and make phone contact with their GP.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said a new Covid-19 dashboard will be launched this evening which will provide up to date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures.

“In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of Covid-19 in their local area,” he said.

In the North meanwhile the Department of Health in its daily bulletin issued on Thursday afternoon reported zero coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.

This was the seventh time in the past twelve days that the department reported no deaths, leaving the death rate at 543.

It also reported just one new case of Covid-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,863. So far 68,741 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

More to follow ...