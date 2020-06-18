Coronavirus: Four more deaths and 16 new cases reported in the Republic

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday.

This bring the total number of deaths in the State to 1,714 .

It also reported another 16 new cases of the virus in the Republic bringing the total number of cases to 25,355.

In the North the Department of Health in its daily bulletin issued on Thursday afternoon reported zero coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.

This was the seventh time in the past twelve days that the department reported no deaths, leaving the death rate at 543.

It also reported just one new case of Covid-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,863. So far 68,741 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

More to follow ...