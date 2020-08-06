Coronavirus: Five deaths and 69 new cases in State as reproduction rate rises

Five more people have died from Covid-19 in the State and 69 new cases have been confirmed, according to figures released on Thursday evening by the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 1,768 deaths from the pandemic in the Republic, while the number of cases stands at 26,372, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed.

Four of the deaths reported on Thursday were delayed notifications.

Of the cases notified on Thursday, 37 are men and 31 are women. Just under two-thirds are under 45 years of age.

Some 39 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Two cases have been identified as community transmission.

In relation to the locations, 22 cases are in Offaly, 19 in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 6 in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties (Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wexford).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Over the past 14 days, 226 cases have arisen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. These represent almost half of all cases in Ireland over that time period.

“While the majority of these cases can be accounted for by outbreaks, this volume of cases is significant and our main priority now is to ensure that these outbreaks do not lead to widespread community transmission in the region.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation closely. I urge people in these counties to remain vigilant to stop the further spread of Covid-19 in these areas.”

‘Significant increase’

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said there has been “a significant increase” in the incidence of Covid-19 over the past week with the reproduction number for the virus is now estimated to be 1.8.

The reproduction number, or “R number” is the number of people each person infected with the virus transmits it to. An “R” of below 1 means the virus is being controlled and will eventually die out. Over 1 means it is continuing to grow.

“A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus,” said Prof Nolan.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer with the HSE, said public health teams have been informed of the locations of the outbreaks and contact tracing and testing is taking place as appropriate.

“Our focus now is on controlling these outbreaks and taking action as necessary,” he said.

“We also need people to continue to follow our public health advice and avoid crowds, especially indoors, and limit the number of people you meet.

“The Department of Health and HSE launched the next phase of our communications campaign today encouraging people to keep up the protective behaviours of physical distancing, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate and downloading the Covid-19 Tracker app.”

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has now gone 24 days without recording any Covid-19 deaths but, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases.

On Thursday afternoon the Department reported that there were 43 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 6,049. That compares with the 10 new cases recorded on Wednesday and the eight cases on Tuesday. So far 150,953 people have been tested for the virus in the North.

Figures calculated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) using information from death certificates, shows the total number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in the region to July 24th was 853. The departmental figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.