Coronavirus: Firefighter in Dublin tests positive for Covid-19

A firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for Covid-19, Dublin Fire Brigade has said.

The firefighter “is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise”.

It said management was working through public health to contact, trace and assess other members of staff who may have been “close or casual contacts”.

Tweet DFB can confirm that one of our Firefighter/Paramedics has been tested positive for COVID 19.



A total of 129 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, after 39 new cases were announced on Saturday evening, along with a second death in a patient who was infected with coronavirus.

The person who died, a male in the east of the country, had an underlying condition. Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, extended his condolences to the family and friends of this person.

The new cases are among 21 males and 10 females. Some 21 are associated with the east of the country, 13 the south, three in the north-west, and two in the west.

There are 174 cases on the island of Ireland after eleven new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday bringing the total number of cases there to 45.

The North’s department of health advised people with “mild symptoms” such as a new persistent cough and/or fever to stay at home and self-isolate for seven days. It said in such cases testing would not be required.