Coronavirus: Face masks due to be made compulsory in shops

The wearing of face coverings is expected to be made compulsory in shops and other indoor public spaces following a meeting of Cabinet on Wednesday.

It is expected the Cabinet will decide to roll back some previous easing of restrictions, and reduce the number of people currently allowed to gather together indoors.

A move to the fourth and final phase of the plan to ease coronavirus restrictions is now unlikely to take place on July 20th, sources said.

This would mean that pubs which do not serve a “substantial meal” to customers would remain closed.

The current guidance advising against non-essential overseas travel is to be extended, sources said.

Regulations requiring people to wear face coverings on public transport came into force on Monday, with fines of up to €2,500, or six months’ imprisonment, for those who fail to comply.

The evening statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due around the same time the cabinet meeting finishes.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, and the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 recorded by its Department of Health remains at 556.

However, nine new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases identified in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak there to 5,799.

Just one fatality from the disease has been reported in the North in the last 10 days.

While the death toll reported by the Department of Health is 556, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported last week that 839 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in the North by July 3rd.

The department figures report deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the disease, whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates.