Coronavirus: Expert warns ‘difficult decisions’ ahead for Irish authorities

Irish policy makers will have difficult decisions to make in relation to the coronavirus in the coming weeks, a flu virus expert has said, following the confirmation of the State’s second Covid-19 case on Tuesday.

The second case involves a female who travelled from Italy who the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is now receiving appropriate care. Efforts to trace people who have been in contact with the woman are underway.

Her illness is unrelated to the first case, which was confirmed last Sunday and involves a school student from Dublin. A total of 397 people have been tested for the virus to date with only two cases confirmed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan described the case as “not unexpected” but said Ireland remained in a containment phase and had yet to experience local transmission, as was the case in other EU states.

All non-essential travel to four regions in Italy - Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont - is now being advised against by the Department of Foreign Affairs. It updated its travel advice which previously said non-essential travel in Italy should be limited to 11 specific towns.

Mass gatherings

Guidance on mass gatherings is to be publishing in the coming days, following cross-Government review, said Dr Holohan, who saw no reason “as things stand” as to why the St Patrick’s Day Festival could not go ahead.

Dr Kim Roberts, influenza virus researcher and assistant professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin, said the Irish authorities should expect more cases of the coronavirus.

“It was always a case that we would have another, we should expect more, in some other countries the numbers infected with the virus are going up, and quite quickly,” she told Newstalk Breakfast.

“There is a balance that needs to be struck especially early on in an outbreak within a country, to make sure that information gets across in a way that can be absorbed and not create fear and panic.

“But we do need to explain to people that this situation is changing and that in all likelihood we will see more cases in Ireland, we will see clusters of cases probably within family groups, that’s what’s happening in other countries as well and we may see evidence of community transmission.”

The Department of Health has said the testing of suspected cases is to be moved from hospitals to the community, most likely in people’s homes. Dr Holohan said this would take further pressure off hospitals and that the tests would be carried out by paramedics.

Issues relating to vulnerable people, healthcare workers, medicines supply and the preparedness of hospitals are to be examined by four separate sub-committees, the NPHET also announced.

The measure being taken to counter the spread of the virus do have wider societal implications, he acknowledged, and these would be addressed by a Cabinet committee that has been established to examine the issue.

Self-isolation

Dr Roberts said that if the authorities could “act swiftly and decisively with identified cases, with identified people infected with this virus and they self-isolate and take that self-isolation seriously, we can reduce the spread”.

“We can slow down the transmission so that our health services are not over stretched and that’s one of the key things,” she added. “There’s a lot of discussion about how serious this situation is, we can’t give specifics about how many numbers it’s going to affect, we can only give the data - what the data is suggesting, but we do need to take it seriously.

“Policy makers have difficult decisions to make, I think we should expect that policy will change swiftly over the next few weeks, depending on what the evidence is saying about community transmission in Ireland and the UK.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said the situation regarding the virus was “still evolving” but that “there is a moderate to high risk of more cases

“What we’re pursuing in Ireland at the moment is a policy of containment, making sure that any cases that are identified are contact-traced and we contain any potential outbreak,” he said.

“But we may come to stage in a few weeks time if that’s not successful where we move to mitigation phase, and that would be treating the ill, rather than trying to contain the virus but we’re not at that stage yet.”

Regarding the impact on St Patrick’s Day parades and other events, the Taoiseach said “we’re not advising anyone to cancel any gatherings at this stage.

“But bear in mind that the St Patrick’s Day festival is two weeks away and a lot can happen between now and then.”