Coronavirus: Expect ‘subsequent waves’, HSE chief warns

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has told TDs that “it is increasingly evident that we can expect, and should therefore plan for, subsequent waves” of Covid-19.

With admissions to hospitals “definitely rising”, Mr Reid told the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 that “a difficult winter season, coupled with a resurgence in Covid-19, is the worst possible scenario for our health services”.

Even with a vaccine “the reality is that we will be dealing with Covid-19 for a long time yet” and behavioural and societal changes are needed to manage the pandemic, Mr Reid said in his statement to the committee.

People should prepare for another six to nine months of Covid-19 restrictions, involving repeated waves of the virus, senior health officials have warned.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn last night warned there will be no “going back to normal” after the current surge in cases has been handled. And there will be no “significant game changer” such as a readily available vaccine to relieve matters for the next six to nine months.