Coronavirus: emergency payment to rise to €350 as schools closure extended

The Government’s Covid 19 emergency support payment for people who have lost their job as a result of the pandemic will increase from €203 to €350, it was confirmed.

It is understood the Cabinet approved the move on Tuesday morning.

Ministers also gave the go-ahead for a scheme for the Government to pay 70 per cent of a workers’ salary - up to maximum of €410 per week - where the company agrees to continue paying the remainder of the salary.

This is based on an average salary level of €38,000. The scheme will apply to companies hit by the virtual shutdown in economic activity across large parts of the economy because of the virus outbreak.

Employers looking to participate in the income support scheme would have to prove a decrease in income of 25 per cent and that they have liquidity difficulties. It is estimated that this support scheme could cost up to €4 billion.

Earlier it was confirmed that schools, colleges and crèches will remain closed beyond March 29th.

Main developments on Tuesday

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said there should be confirmation today or on Wednesday on how long the schools shutdown will extend well, as an update on how State exams will be accommodated.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Tuesday morning he said: “My commitment to the students and for the students who are maybe having their breakfast this morning and maybe getting ready to study and really, really putting in such an effort, my commitment to them, and the department’s commitment is, we want to make those exams happen.

“Obviously we are going to be influenced and directed by the health experts. We don’t know where we are going to be in terms of the peak of this virus.

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year.”

His comments come as the Government is set to introduce further measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, with a ban on all non-essential travel, commercial and social activity among the options to be discussed by Ministers at the Cabinet meeting.

The spread of the pandemic has also prompted the postponement of the Olympics to 2021.

Public health experts met on Tuesday morning to consider a range of possible actions and will advise the Cabinet of any new restrictions they believe are now necessary to slow the spread of the virus.

However, it is expected that significant new restrictions on travel, work and movement will be announced, which are likely to mirror recent moves made by several European countries and by the British government on Monday night.

Recommendations

Among the options under consideration by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which will make the recommendations to Cabinet, are the closure of non-essential business premises, playgrounds where they have not been closed already, and stricter implementation of physical distancing in parks and on beaches. There is a reluctance in Government to close public spaces.

Speaking after the NPHET meeting, Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “The public health emergency team has just concluded and they made a series of recommendations and I will be bringing them to the cabinet meeting this morning and Government will make announcements accordingly later.

“There is a massive national effort under way in our country to keep our people safe and to keep our people well.

“Irish people are making huge sacrifices in communities right across the country and I want to thank them for that,” he said.

“What Government wants to do is support them in their efforts and to make sure we can keep our people safe and well.”

Two more patients died from Covid-19, the NPHET said on Monday evening, and a record number of 219 new cases were reported.

There are now a total of 1,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Support package

Meanwhile, “ten of thousands” of people are seeking to be tested each day, Dr Holohan revealed, and priority will be given to healthcare workers and the sickest patients.

One element in the Government’s support packages will be a substantial increase in the €203 welfare payment announced earlier this month for people who lost their job due to the Covid-19 emergency.

The second element is an income support scheme similar to that announced recently by the Danish and UK governments. The Irish scheme will take weeks to fully set up but the outline is set to be announced by the Government on Tuesday. The precise details were still being worked out on Monday night.

The scheme will see the State pay businesses 70-80 per cent of a worker’s salary up to a level of €35,000-€40,000, or about the average wage, and the business will then pay the worker.

Businesses applying for State support will have to prove their income has dropped by 25 per cent and that they have liquidity difficulties.

One-tier system

The Government is also likely to order that holders of private health insurance will receive no special privileges for hospital admissions during the crisis.

Sources say the health service will operate essentially as a “one-tier” system, with admission to hospital decided solely on clinical need.

The two new Covid-19 deaths involved males in the east of the country, and brought the total number of deaths to six.

Dr Holohan said he was “very pleased” with the response of the public to the restrictive measures introduced 10 days ago, and said the aim was for “most of the people to comply with most of the measures most of the time”.

The World Health Organisation has warned the pandemic was accelerating. “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases; 11 days for the second 100,000; and just four days for the third 100,000,” WHO director general Dr Tedros said.