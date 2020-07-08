Coronavirus: Eleven new cases and no further deaths reported in the Republic

There have been no further deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday.

This means the total number of deaths from the virus remains at 1,738.

Nphet however reported another 11 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 25,542.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile no further coronavirus-related deaths were reported either in the North on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland remains at 554.

Four people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, out of 808 people who were tested. The number of cases identified in the North since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 5,765.

More to follow ...