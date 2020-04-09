Coronavirus: Easter could be Ireland’s Cheltenham, warns expert

Infectious disease expert Dr Paddy Mallon has warned that this holiday weekend could be “Ireland’s Cheltenham” in terms of the spread of Covid-19.

The expected flood of cases has not yet happened in Ireland because of the measures everyone has taken and government actions to date, Dr Mallon told Newstalk Breakfast.

The Irish government acted at the right time unlike in the UK, he said, where an event like Cheltenham was allowed to go ahead and now there were “tens of thousands” of cases as a result.

It was “one of the seminal” events that led to wider spread of the virus in the UK, he said. The Easter bank holiday weekend could be “Ireland’s Cheltenham” if people in the east of the country (where there are more cases) “decide to take off”.

People need to stick with the message, if they do then next week “we could be seeing a drop off”.

Dr Mallon said there was “cautious optimism” and that if “everyone sticks with the plan” the flood could be halted.

“Treat this the same as every other weekend. Stay home, eat chocolate and next week we could be seeing good news.”

The State’s health emergency team on Wednesday said a further 25 people had died from the virus – the second-highest number of deaths in the daily announcement. The deaths of 15 men and 10 women, whose median age was 80, brought the death toll to 235.

There were 365 new cases of the disease confirmed on Wednesday, bringing total cases past the 6,000 mark for the first time, to 6,074 known cases in the Republic.

Medics have raised concerns about a possible surge in patients later this month if members of the public did not adhere to social-distancing requirements over the Easter weekend.

Fears of rising public complacency about the virus were echoed by gardaí who are monitoring more than 1,000 locations in the State including forest walks and beaches in the run-up to the Easter holidays to ensure compliance.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said gardaí had noticed that people were “beginning to get tired” of the social-distancing regulations.

On Tuesday night Minister for Health Simon Harris signed regulations granting powers of enforcement to gardaí. The powers were included in the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 passed by the Oireachtas in late March but only became active with the Minister’s signature.

Mr Harris on Thursday urged people to stay at home for Easter. “This will pass. Do this to keep your family safe,” he told Radio Nova.

“A lot of people in the health service have put their normal live son hold. They will have no time to switch off this weekend.”

The regulations are based on the guidelines issued by the Government two weeks ago. Anyone exercising more than 2km from their home or with people from outside their household will be in breach. Anyone travelling beyond 2km for non-essential reasons will also be in breach.

An offence will only be committed if a person refuses a direction from a garda to comply with the regulations. It is not the breaching of the regulations that is illegal, it is the disobeying of the Garda’s instructions once you are caught.