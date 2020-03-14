Coronavirus does not ‘recognise borders’, says Varadkar as North-South leaders meet

The coronavirus “did not recognise borders”, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Saturday as he attended a meeting of ministers from Northern Ireland and the Republic on how to co-operate to combat Covid-19.

On his way into the meeting at the offices of the North-South Ministerial Council in Armagh, Mr Varadkar said dealing with coronavirus on the island was complicated by the fact there are two jurisdictions.

Twenty new cases of the disease, also known as Covid-19, were reported in the Republic on Friday evening, the second-highest daily jump in the figures. There are now 90 confirmed cases and one death in the Republic, along with 29 cases in Northern Ireland, which reported nine new positive tests on Friday.

In the Republic schools, universities and childcare facilities are closed, while they remain open in the North, a situation that has led to some tensions between DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who are also attending the Armagh meeting.

The meeting is also being attended by health ministers from the North and the Republic – Robin Swann and Simon Harris – and the respective chief medical officers, Dr Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan.

On Thursday, Ms O’Neill seemed happy to acquiesce with the general British government decision to keep schools and colleges open, saying ministers were being guided by the science, although, she added, it was a decision that would be kept under review.

On Friday, however, Ms O’Neill said schools and universities should close in line with measures announced in the Republic on Thursday.

On her way into the meeting, Ms O’Neill repeated her call for schools and universities to close.

Ms Foster and the DUP are so far holding with the British government position. Entering the meeting on Saturday, Ms Foster said she was being guided by the science in relation to schools and colleges.

On Thursday, when the Northern Executive was maintaining a unified position the, DUP minister for education Peter Weir said it could be “counter-productive” to close schools at this stage.

Elaborating on this point on Thursday Ms Foster said when schools were closed children had to be looked after at home and that would have an impact on their parents, many of who work in critical services. In addition sometimes it was grandparents who minded children and they were the most vulnerable to contracting the disease.

“There are all those considerations to take into account,” she said. “But there may well be a point where we take that decision to close schools because that is what the science advises us to do.”

The Executive divisions also were reflected by the fact the SDLP wants schools to close while the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) is holding with the current British government line.

UUP leader Steve Aiken has accused Sinn Féin of “seeking to politicise public health”.

In Britain, the government is expected to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan that critics had said was too relaxed.

Stringent measures

British prime minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations,” a government source said.

In the Republic, Mr Coveney issued a new travel advisory on Friday night. “In light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries, my department is now advising people to exercised ‘a high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to other EU States,” he posted on Twitter at 10pm.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will continue to update advice, he added. The advice did not apply to the United Kingdom, he confirmed.

In the United States, which reported its 50th death from the outbreak on Friday, President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency. Mr Trump said the decree would up $50 billion (€44.9 billion) for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

“We will defeat this threat,” Mr Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

The US president warned Britain “and a couple of other” countries could be added to the US travel ban list, noting the rise in cases in Britain in recent days. – Additional reporting: Agencies