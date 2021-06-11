Coronavirus: Delta variant cases in State rise to 126

The number of Irish cases of the delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India has increased to 126, according to the latest update from the Health Service Executive.

While this represents a small increase from the 116 cases last reported at the end of May, the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre says many cases were sent to Germany for genetic sequencing following the cyberattack on its IT systems last month and these results have not come back yet.

Most delta variant cases are the result of close contact with a known case, with small proportions attributed to community transmission and travel.

There are a further 107 cases of the kappa variant, which is closely related to the delta variant but is not considered as dangerous.

The alpha variant that was first identified in the UK remains the dominant variant in the Republic, accounting for about 90 per cent of sequenced samples. In contrast, less than 5 per cent of samples are delta variant cases.

On Thursday, 111 delta variant cases were reported in Northern Ireland, accounting for 25 per cent of all cases.

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann has warned of the potential for a significant fresh surge of positive cases and hospitalisations by late summer or early autumn, if the delta variant becomes dominant.

The delta variant is now dominant in England, according to a new report from Public Health England on Friday.

It found this variant is 64 per cent more transmissible than the alpha variant, which became dominant in Britain and Ireland around Christmas.

The delta variant is also associated with a two-fold increase in the risk of hospitalisation, the English data indicates, as well as a reduction in vaccine effectiveness.

Overall in the Republic, the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 continues to fall, to 113 cases per 100,000 population.

The average age of those infected is just 25 years and one-third show no symptoms when testing positive.