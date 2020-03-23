Coronavirus: Death toll rises to six as 219 new cases are confirmed

Two more people have died from Covid-19 in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team reported on Monday evening.

Another 219 cases have been reported, the biggest daily increase seen yet, NPHET said.

The two new deaths involved males in the east of the country, bring the total number of deaths to six.

There are now a total of 1,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

On Sunday, there were 121 new cases reported.

More to follow...