Coronavirus death toll in Ireland now at 1,319 as 16 people die

A further 16 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the National Public Health Emergency Team disclosed on Monday.

There have now been a total of 1,319 deaths associated with the disease in Ireland, it said in its latest update this evening.

Another 266 new confirmed cases were also reported. This brings the total number of cases to 21,772 .

Data released by the HSEon Monday showed the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in private houses has almost doubled in the space of a week and some hospitals have no intensive care beds available.

The number of people who have confirmed cases of coronavirus in ICU beds stayed below 100 for a third day on Sunday but the HSE figures show some hospitals have no availability or little availability of such beds needed for the most serious cases of the disease.

There were 125 outbreaks of the disease reported in private houses up to last Friday, according to the latest epidemiological data from the Health Service Executive. This compares to 68 a week earlier.

The largest single location for outbreaks remains nursing homes, where the number of clusters of the disease increased from 197 to 222 over the same period.