Coronavirus data from Dublin, Wicklow sewage shows new highs since September

UCD professor developing early warning system for new waves publishes results

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Researchers are currently sampling Ringsend and Shanganagh waste water treatment plants in south Dublin and Enniskerry waste water plant in north Co Wicklow. Photograph: iStock

A UCD microbiologist studying the levels of Covid-19 in waste water treatment plants has shown how elevated evidence of the virus has been in the community since early September and particularly since early December.

Prof Wim Meijer and his team at UCD have been studying the levels of markers for Covid-19 called RNA, in sewage. The marker which can indicate the levels of infections in the community is being studied with a view to developing an early warning system for new waves of infection.

The research project has received Government funding as part of the State’s response to the pandemic. Researchers are currently sampling Ringsend and Shanganagh waste water treatment plants in south Dublin and Enniskerry waste water plant in north Co Wicklow.

Prof Meijer previously told the Irish Times the results of his studies would “provide insight into the prevalence of the virus in the community, and serve as an early warning system for a new wave of infection.”

The project also aims to work out what happens to the virus in nearby rivers, streams and sea, “including the waters where we swim”.

“We know faeces from people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can contain genetic material (RNA) from the virus, and that it is possible to detect that viral RNA in sewage,” he added.

Yesterday Prof Meijer published three graphs showing the results of tests on each of the three waste water plants.

In Ringsend the graphs show sporadic peaks since the end of August, with peaks becoming higher since the end of September, falling in mid-November, but with a sustained rise since December 9th .

In Shanganagh the graph published by Prof Meijer also showed increase with a high point in September, another in October and two in September.

The Enniskerry graph however showed a significant decline in the genetic material indicating the presence of the virus, in November. From then on the graph appears to show evidence of the virus remained low.

Prof Meijer posted his graphs on Twitter with the commentary: “Increase in SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in the influents of the Ringsend, Dublin, and Shanganagh Bay wastewater treatment plants (22 December)”. Attempts to contact Prof Meijer on Wednesday night were not successful.