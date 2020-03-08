Coronavirus: Cork University Hospital reducing appointments

Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Sunday said it would be reducing and rescheduling outpatient appointments between Monday and Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The measures follow the identification of the virus in a middle aged man at CUH last week. Authorities have been unable to establish how he fell ill with the virus. He is among 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State to date, with the latest involving a man in the east of Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said this man’s illness was associated with travel from northern Italy, the part of Europe that has been hardest hit by the virus and where millions now face being put in quarantine.

“The HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread,” it said in a statement.

Three new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday, bringing the total there to seven.

CUH said services including dialysis, radiation therapy, infusions, endoscopy, chemotherapy, cystic fibrosis treatments and the dressings clinic would not be impacted by the rescheduling of apointments. Surgeries are to proceed as normal unless patients are contacted and advised otherwise.

“All other appointments are being rescheduled, unless patients are directly contacted by the hospital to attend their scheduled appointment,” the hospital said in a statement, which added that visiting restrictions remain in place throughout the facility.

“Cork University Hospital apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to patients.”

Leave

It is understood that medical staff at CUH have been asked to postpone leave until the situation comes under control. Management at the South/South West Hospital Group has also asked that members of the public explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to Emergency Departments in the city if their needs are not urgent.

The National Public Health Emergency Team accepted guidance over the weekend from an expert advisory group on managing healthcare workers who are in close contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

The advice was provided in response to the recent diagnosis of Covid-19 in a patient hospitalised at Cork University Hospital.

The patient had a significant number of close contacts with healthcare workers and Dr Cillian de Gascun, chairwoman of the advisory group, said there was “a risk to patients of acquiring Covid-19 from an exposed healthcare worker”.

The advice noted that if a health facility cannot be staffed safely to provide critical services, those who have had close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus and have developed symptoms should be excluded from work.

It added that staff who have not developed symptoms, and are deemed essential workers, may continue to work provided they observe infection prevention and control precautions, and undergo active monitoring twice daily for 14 days after contact with a confirmed case.

Isolation

Under current coronavirus response plans, it is expected that patients with mild symptoms will recover in isolation in the community, rather than in hospital, where all cases are being treated at present.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer in the Department of Health, said coronavirus creates a risk to patient care in two ways: “The risk of transmission from an infected health care worker; and the risk of serious impact on patient care by loss of significant numbers of essential staff.”

The HSE on Saturday said there would be “no barriers” to the recruitment of health service staff needed to work in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A HSE spokeswoman said the organisation was also “expediting all other avenues” in terms of those on panels and awaiting appointment and that those who have left the service for reasons of retirement, career break, secondments were also being identified and contacted.

“The HSE will ensure that every method of engaging staff that are required for managing services at this time are maximised and we will not fall short in this regard,” she added. “The efforts of all our staff and stakeholders at this time is fully acknowledged.”

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, told RTÉ radio that the move was welcome “but it should have happened much earlier”.

Hospitals in the midwest and Dublin’s Mater hospital, where cases are being treated, and the National Maternity Hospital have also introduced visitor restrictions and many elective surgeries have been cancelled.

Private nursing homes across the State have also restricted visiting to minimise risk to “vulnerable” older residents.

It emerged on Saturday that at least four Irish people are among some 3,500 people on a cruise ship called the Grand Princess that has been stranded off the California coast due to the coronavirus. At least 20 people on board have tested positive for the virus.