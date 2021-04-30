Coronavirus: Compliance with public health guidelines dropped since January – ESRI

Compliance with public health guidelines has fallen off since January, according to research carried out for the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Public health officials are particularly concerned about compliance in Donegal, and also in north Dublin and Kildare, they told a Nphet briefing on Friday.

If incidence was as high in the rest of the country as it is in Donegal, Nphet would not have recommended the easing of restrictions this week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

Dr Holohan described the easing of restrictions as a “welcome and deserved turning point in our collective efforts to get through this pandemic”.

“However, incidence around the country varies. Some areas are in a more precarious position than others. For example, while the national incidence rate is 125 per 100,000, Donegal currently stands at 295 per 100,000. This is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.

“We are calling on community leaders in areas such as Donegal, where the virus is still circulating at dangerous levels, to encourage the people there to stick with the public health measures, especially if they are vulnerable or have yet to be vaccinated.”

Professor Pete Lunn, head of the behavioural research unit at the Economic and Social Research Institute, described the overall falloff in compliance with public health measures as a concern.

“However, the average number of people that each individual met from another household, the number of social visits to homes, and the likelihood that people had close contacts, all of which had been increasing during February and March, did not increase further over the Easter period.

“Data also show that despite news stories surrounding a very low risk of blood clots associated with some vaccines, people’s intention to take the vaccine remains very high. Over 80 per cent say they will take the vaccine when offered it, with most of the remainder saying they are still unsure.”

A further four deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported by Nphet on Friday. This brings to 4,903 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 545 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 248,870 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the new cases, 264 were in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 50 in Cork, 29 in Donegal and 28 in Galway, with the remaining 116 cases spread across 21 other counties.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 127 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Donegal has the highest county incidence, followed by Kildare. Clare has the lowest incidence.

The median age of cases is 29 years and 77 per cent are under 45.

The reproduction number, a measure of how many other people a case infects, now stands at “just above 1,” according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group.

Prof Nolan called on business owners, employers and customers to review their safety practices and protocols.

“Remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you, and your patrons and clients. Reopening comes with it the responsibility to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading in your establishment.

“We are all looking forward to seeing one another again for a browse, a coffee, or a meal. But we must do so safely, and in new ways, to ensure this virus is kept at bay for the coming months as vaccination levels continue to increase.”