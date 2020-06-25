Coronavirus clusters in Irish houses surged to 500 last Monday

The number of Covid-19 clusters in private houses has reached 500, surging by 110 clusters - a 28 per cent increase - in a single day, new official figures on the disease show.

The most recent daily report from the State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that the number of clusters increased from 358 on Saturday to 390 on Sunday to 500 on Monday.

A cluster is defined as two or more people being infected with the disease in one location.

While the number of clusters in congregated settings such as nursing homes has remained steady with many outbreaks being closed after two 14-day Covid-19 incubation periods passing without a single new case being recorded, the rate of increases in private households has surged.

The biggest increase in the number of clusters in private houses came in the east of the country where, on Monday alone, the number of private house clusters being reported that day almost doubled to 182 from 97. The number in the south of the country rose from 59 to 83 in a day, according to the latest HPSC data on Covid-19.

The number of clusters in private houses has more than doubled in just 11 days, rising from 240 on June 11th with the greater increase being recorded over last weekend.

The number of clusters in private houses stands at almost double the next highest location for clusters: nursing homes where there have been 257 clusters of Covid-19 infection.

Private houses surpassed nursing homes as the location with the most outbreaks on June 12th.

As of last week, some 190 nursing homes clusters had been closed.

There have been 1,726 coronavirus-related deaths and 25,396 known cases of the disease in the State. The number of deaths and new cases reported every day has fallen significantly this month.

However, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said at a briefing on Wednesday that the increase in the number of household coronavirus clusters was ”a worry”.

He said that even though the rate of transmission of the virus was low in the community, there were still outbreaks of the virus and it can cause harm particularly to vulnerable people.

Dr Henry urged people to continue to follow public health guidance on social distancing and the need to avoid congregated settings as the country reopens from lockdown restrictions.

“My biggest worry is if people equate the easing of social restrictions to the easing of all restrictions,” he said at the HSE’s weekly media briefing.

He echoed remarks by World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who this week urged all countries to “double down on the fundamental public health measures” that work to prevent the spread of the virus.