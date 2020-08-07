Coronavirus: Close cafes, restaurants, pubs and cancel all sporting events: NPHET calls for restrictions for Midlands

The State’s public health team has recommended new regional restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks following a large increase in Covid-19 cases in the counties.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs will close as well as cinemas, theatres and museums. There will be no sporting events or matches. Gyms will also have to close.

Senior sources has confirmed to the Irish Times that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have recommended that from midnight tonight people in those areas will only be allowed travel within their own county unless it is for work or medical appointments, or for family reasons. There will also be an exemption for those who need to travel for farming reasons. Indoor gatherings will be restricted to six people.

There will be no travel into those three counties other than for work, medical reasons or other essential reasons like farming.

Those who need to get to other destinations through those counties will be able to do so, however, a source confirmed.

People living in the three counties will be advised to avoid public transport, particularly those who are vulnerable.

Sources have indicated that outdoor gatherings will be limited to around 15 people as long as strict social distancing can be maintained.

While restaurants and bars will have to close except for takeaway, those who can offer seats for 15 people outside might be allowed to do so.

The stay at home order in relation to work is also likely to continue. Sources say libraries will remain open and plans to reopen schools will continue as before.

It is also understood that retail will remain open but shoppers must wear masks, while barbers may also be given the green light to stay open, as well as hotels and churches.

Another source said an announcement on funerals is also likely with a potential restriction of up to 25 people. Prison visits, nursing home visits and hospital visits will also be suspended under the new regional lockdown plan.

Food processing plants outbreaks

Two-hundred-and-twenty-six cases of coronavirus have been identified in the three counties in the past 14 days – almost half the national total recorded over the period – with many cases linked to food processing plants in the region. A further 60 provisional cases are expected to be confirmed later on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday night, a spokeswoman for O’Brien’s Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare confirmed that 80 of its employees had tested positive for the virus and testing continues on dozens more.

The Cabinet is currently meeting in an incorporeal format to discuss the move and a press conference is expected after 6pm today. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was first briefed by the acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn before they informed the Taoiseach Micheál Martin of the plans in Government buildings this afternoon.

Paddy Mallon, a consultant in infectious diseases at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, earlier said the situation was “on a real knife’s edge”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney programme said the situation was at “a critical point”.

“If the public don’t buy into Ronan Glynn (the acting chief medical officer) and his colleagues in terms of just being extra vigilant then we may lose control,” he added.

Prof Mallon said there probably needed to be a recognition that what was happening went beyond the workplace and required looking at the living conditions of workers, the transport they used and societal conditions.

“That means that people are sometimes afraid to acknowledge symptoms or they’re afraid they may lose employment or lose income because they have to take time off work sick,” he observed.

Prof Mallon added “We need to look at this holistically because there’s something in this sector that just isn’t working. It probably lies simply beyond the workplace and we’ll probably need a more societal and whole of government approach.”

‘

Perfect storm’

A trade union official has said it is time for the Government to “get real” and introduce mandatory testing for meat industry workers.

The meat industry sector offered “a perfect storm” for the transmission of Covid-19, Siptu division organiser, Greg Ennis told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland after news emerged of a large outbreak at plants in the Midlands.

Mr Ennis said the union had been warning about this prospect since March and had written to the Department in April warning of the poor working conditions for workers in the meat industry. It had taken almost six months to get Meat Industry Ireland to agree to talks which will take place next week, he added.

Conditions such as working in close proximity, air conditioning and noise pollution, which means workers have to raise their voices which leads to the spread of the virus through droplets, all contribute to “the perfect storm”, he said.

There was also the social issue with many workers carpooling and sharing accommodation which meant they were at risk “within and out of the workplace.”

The cost of mandatory testing was a matter for the Government and employers to discuss, added Mr Ennis.