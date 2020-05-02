Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Ireland and 343 more cases reported

A further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) disclosed on Saturday.

There have now been a total of 1,286 deaths associated with the disease in Ireland, it said.

Another 343 new confirmed cases were also reported. This brings the total number of cases to 21,176.

The latest figures come as Ireland prepares for another two weeks of restrictions put in place in March in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

However, a phased lifting of the restrictions on Irish life will begin on May 18th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Friday evening.

Speaking at Government Buildings in a live televised address, Mr Varadkar warned beginning the opening-up of the country too soon could result in “going back to square one”, with a rise in the number of cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

Should the progress in containing the virus continue, he said, the Government would begin toease the restrictions on May 18th in five phases, three weeks apart, each dependant on the success of the previous one. He warned that if any stage resulted in a “second wave” of the virus, restrictions would be reimposed.