Coronavirus: Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan over 5 times the national incidence rate

The electoral area of Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus cases in the State and is more than five times the national rate.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) examines the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate between October 13th and 26th in each of the 166 electoral areas. The electoral area of Ballyjamesduff has an incidence rate of 1484.4 cases per 100,000 population, more than five times the national incidence rate of 292.1

The Ratoath electoral area in Co Meath has the second highest rate in the country at 1365.6, followed by Galway City Central (1018.7), Belturbet, Co Cavan (928.4) and Ashbourne, Co Meath (887.2).

Nenagh in Co Tipperary (56.1) and Corca Dhuibhne in Co Kerry (56.4) have the lowest 14-day incidence rates in the country. Nenagh recorded 12 cases of coronavirus during the period in question, while Corca Dhuibhne recorded just eight cases.

Ballymun-Finglas has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus in Dublin at 494.5 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart at 402.2 and Clondalkin at 384.8. Glencullen-Sandyford has the lowest rate in Dublin at 90.1 along with Killiney-Shankill (107.7).

There were six more deaths and a further 866 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday.

Eight more deaths from coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland where a further 822 new cases of Covid-19 were also identified.