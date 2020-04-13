Coronavirus: Around 11,000 people awaiting test results, HSE chief says

The State’s coronavirus testing backlog has been reduced from a high point of around 35,000 people waiting for results to some 11,000, Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid has said.

He said 25 laboratories were now being used to examine Covid-19 tests, including 20 in hospitals, the national lab in UCD, a Department of Agriculture facility, and centre in Germany, which has assisted in reducing the results backlog.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin on Monday, Mr Reid said nearly 8,000 tests were completed on Saturday.

“We did build up a significant backlog…That backlog will continue to be reduced and will be reduced completely by the end of this week,” he said.

Mr Reid said some 72,000 tests had been completed in the State to date, and that this has doubled “in a very short time”.

The average daily number of tests being completed was 2,800, but the system hit a “peak” of 7,900 on Saturday, he said.

There are now 9,655 confirmed coronavirus cases in the State, and 334 people have died as a result of being infected with Covid-19.

Essential

Increased testing capability is seen as essential to Government plans to limit the spread of coronavirus to such an extent that it can consider easing restrictions on personal movement, which are in place until May 5th at least.

Senior Government figures stress that while they do not want to extend the restrictions further, they will do so if it is deemed necessary.

It is hoped the current lockdown slows the virus to such an extent that will allow “space” for some restrictions to be eased – such as some pupils being allowed attend school on a limited basis – without risking a substantial rise in infections; if this happens, stricter measures will be reintroduced.

“Very preliminary work” is being carried out by health officials on how to “ease the restrictions”, according to a senior Government source, but the rate of reproduction of the virus must drop in the coming weeks before the limitations on economic and social life will be relaxed.

It is stressed that the period after the lockdown will see tests turned around more quickly, with the criteria for having a test broadening from those showing two symptoms of the virus to just one.

Growth rate

To consider lifting restrictions, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the growth rate of the virus, which is now just below 10 per cent, needs to fall below 5 per cent; and that the average number of people in intensive care units being treated for the virus needs to drop to near 100 from its current level of about 150.

Mr Harris also said the reproductive rate of virus – the rate which measures how many people each infected person is likely to pass the virus on to – is now “in and around” one.

“If that is just above one, the virus continues to grow; if it is slightly below one, the virus is beginning to be suppressed,” he said.

A reproductive rate of 0.6 or 0.7 is said to offer the “space” to ease some restrictions and monitor the effect of such a move while allowing stricter measures to be brought in again if needed without risking a dramatic spike in new infections.