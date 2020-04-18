Coronavirus: Another 17 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

There have been a further 17 deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the North’s Public Health Agency.

The latest fatalities bring the agency’s figure for the total death toll in Northern Ireland from the coronavirus pandemic to 193.

However, separate weekly statistics provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday indicated there had been 39 deaths outside hospitals – in care homes and home addresses – that are suspected of being related to Covid-19, which would bring the overall death toll to 232.

The discrepancy, as explained by Nisra, is mainly down to the fact that suspected coronavirus deaths in care homes and hospices were not included in the Public Health Agency (PHA) figures up to April 10th.

Of the 118 deaths recorded by the PHA up to April 10th, the vast majority occurred in hospitals.

Call for resources

The Nisra statistics prompted trade unions in Northern Ireland to call for more resources to be urgently deployed to community settings such as care homes and for domiciliary carers.

Referring to the additional Nisra-reported deaths, Irish Congress of Trade Unions assistant general secretary Owen Reidy said there was great concern “that our vulnerable older people, and our members providing them care in the community, are at increasing risk as the pandemic spreads.

“The Executive must as a matter of priority engage with us on a strategy to both halt the spread of Covid-19 within the community and to protect workers on the frontline.”

“We need to make clear as part of wider society that there are no expendable people, that older people in care homes or in need of domestic support are valued by us all as much as they are loved by their families,” added Mr Reidy.

On Friday, the PHA also reported 137 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, leaving the total number of cases in Northern Ireland at 2,338. So far 15,025 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.