Coronavirus and pubs: Minutes reveal NPHET’s fears over 'disinhibiting effect'

The State’s public health team NPHET privately expressed concerns about the opening of pubs stating that alcohol has a “disinhibiting effect” on people.

At a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team in late August, health officials discussed how pubs and bars “pose a particular risk to the spread of Covid-19 as alcohol can have a disinhibiting effect on people and impair judgement.”

Minutes of the NPHET meeting show the team said that regardless of how “well-intentioned people are, it can impair their awareness of and ability to comply with social distancing and hygiene and respiratory advice”.

NPHET recommended last week that Dublin needed to be moved to Level 3 of the Government’s new five-level alert system for containing coronavirus and that pubs not serving food should stay shut when they reopened elsewhere in the country on Monday. The Government also agreed with NPHET’s recommendation that pubs serving food, and restaurants, while staying open in Dublin could only serve customers outside.

The recommendations were sent to Government last week amid rising numbers of coronavirus in the Republic, particularly in Dublin. A number of other counties are also at risk of being elevated to Level 3 as case numbers continue to rise in many parts of the State.

Officials at the August meeting said that internationally there had been a number of examples of outbreaks of Covid-19 in bars and that there had also been a number of outbreaks associated with pubs in Ireland including 26 cases linked to a pub in Co Kildare.

“Where pubs and bars have reopened in other countries, various conditions have been imposed including reduced opening hours, social distancing, mandatory seating, table service only, booking required, limited number per table, mandatory wearing of masks by staff, and capacity limits,” minutes of the meeting state.

The team also discussed a “heightened risk of infection associated with nightclub-type environments, which by their nature are not intended to be seated venues where patrons can maintain physical distancing.”

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn yesterday said that struggling hospitality sectors will not influence public health decisions.

He said he was aware of the impact of the ban on indoor dining in Dublin for the next three weeks but said “that cannot influence public health decisions when we are seeing the hospitalisations, admissions to critical care and the deaths we have seen in recent days.”

He was asked why Dublin was the only capital city in Europe to ban indoor dining in restaurants and bars and keep the wet pubs shut.

“Yes we have closed bars and restaurants in Dublin, but bars and restaurants are open around the country.”

He said there was too great a focus on the “small but significant element of society that is not open to the detriment of the reality that the vast majority of society is open despite a highly infectious disease”.

Evidence

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group also reiterated that international evidence was the reason why it recommended a ban on indoor dining in Dublin for three weeks.

Earlier this week the Restaurants Association of Ireland called on the Government to publish the international evidence relied on to support the decision to ban indoor dining in Dublin.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the representative body for restaurants, said that NPHET had made reference to international evidence as one of the reasons for closing indoor dining for until October 10th.

“Business owners want to see it. An industry has been closed down. This is about maintaining confidence in the strategy and where we are going to,” he said on Monday.

Mr Cummins called on the Government to “fix” the contact tracing data in order to give confidence to businesses and employees across the country.