Coronavirus: An additional 31 deaths reported in the Republic

The deaths of another 31 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported by NPHET at its briefing on Wednesday.

There have now been 1,190 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

NPHET also reported 376 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 20,253.

An analysis of cases up to last Monday shows 58 per cent were female and 42 per cent were male, and the median age was 49 years.

A total of 2,669 cases (13 per cent) were hospitalised and of these, 355 were admitted to ICU.

The number of cases associated with healthcare workers now stands at 5,568.

Also on Wednesday a further nine deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths there to 338. The figure does not include the number of people who died in Northern Ireland care homes and hospices which is expected to increase the total by at least one-third.

The North’s Department of Health also reported that 55 more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,463. So far 24,359 people have been tested for the virus.

The figures come on a day when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the daily numbers of deaths, new cases and ICU patients associated with coronavirus suggest the conditions are not yet suitable to lift the restrictions on commercial and social life.

Restrictions imposed by the Government in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, also known as Covid-19, were introduced on March 28th and are due to last until at least May 5th.

