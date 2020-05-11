Coronavirus: An additional 15 deaths and 139 new cases confirmed in the Republic

An additional 15 people have died from coronavirus in the Republic, it was confirmed by the Department of Health on Monday.

This brings to 1,467 the total number of deaths in the State from Covid-19.

A further 139 new cases of the virus have also been reported, bringing to 23,135 the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland.

Also on Monday the North’s Department of Health reported that three more people died in Northern Ireland from coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 438.

Department of Health Covid 19 Press Briefing https://t.co/EkHjikFMuZ — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 11, 2020

The department also reported that 30 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the total number now confirmed with the disease at 4,149.

Separately the State’s case fatality rate from coronavirus has risen to 5.3 per cent, new figures released on Monday show.

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) indicates that of the 22,671 laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic, some 1,203 people had died, as of midnight on Friday, May 8th.

The HPSC’s daily epidemiological report also shows that 43.8 per cent of all coronavirus deaths are people over the age of 85, while 34.2 per cent of deaths are individuals aged between 74 and 84.

Some 2,986 people who contracted Covid-19 were hospitalised, representing 13 per cent of total cases. Of those hospitalisations, only 383 were admitted to an intensive care unit.

The HPSC report shows that the “Border effect” is still visible, with counties bordering Northern Ireland having a higher incidence of coronavirus than counties that are located further south.

More to follow...